ED raids Raj Kundra's residence, office in connection to pornography case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids on Friday at the residence and office of businessman Raj Kundra, known for being the husband of actress Shilpa Shetty. The searches are part of an ongoing money laundering investigation connected to a pornography network, with officials also targeting the premises of Kundra's associates.

Kundra was previously arrested in June 2021 on allegations of producing pornographic films and spent two months in jail before being granted bail in September 2021. Mumbai Police officials have identified him as the primary conspirator in the case.

The investigation into the pornography network began following a crackdown by the Mumbai Police in February 2021, which led to the arrest of five individuals. As the inquiry progressed, four more arrests were made, although the case faced delays due to changes in police leadership.

In June, the Mumbai Police Crime Branch renewed its investigation, revealing connections to HotShots, an app owned by Kundra's company. Subsequent searches uncovered adult content on seized servers, intensifying the scrutiny surrounding Kundra and his associates.