Eid confirmed for March 30 in Saudi, US; India likely to mark it on March 31

The crescent moon was sighted in Saudi Arabia on Saturday, March 29, 2025, marking the end of Ramadan and setting the stage for Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations. With the announcement, Saudi Arabia will observe Eid on Sunday, March 30.

The UAE is likely to follow suit. Officials there are observing the crescent moon on March 29, the 29th day of Ramadan. If confirmed, Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated across the Emirates on the same day as Saudi Arabia, March 30. The process involves traditional Islamic practices and close monitoring by official observers to determine the beginning of the Shawwal month.

The United States has also confirmed Eid for March 30. Masjid Bilal (Muslim Society of Jersey Shore) in New Jersey announced it would mark the day with free food, goody bag distributions, and children’s activities as part of the festivities.

Meanwhile, India awaits its turn. The crescent is expected to be sighted on Sunday, March 30, pushing Eid festivities to Monday, March 31—pending official confirmation. This one-day gap in celebration is a regular occurrence, stemming from differences in moon sighting methodology.

Saudi Arabia typically conducts its moon sighting on the 29th day of Ramadan. While the Kingdom relies on physical sightings, it also factors in the pre-calculated Umm al-Qura calendar. This approach has at times invited controversy, especially when the declared sightings contradict astronomical data.

In contrast, India’s process is more decentralized, relying on local religious committees to verify the crescent. “The crescent moon is expected to be sighted on Sunday, March 30, 2025,” officials said. If confirmed, Eid in India will be celebrated on March 31, though a delayed sighting could shift it to April 1.

Iran and Pakistan are expected to celebrate Eid on March 31 as well. In Iran, the crescent is likely to be visible on March 30. Pakistan’s space agency, SUPARCO, has predicted a moon sighting the same evening, with Eid following the next day, after a 29-day Ramadan.

