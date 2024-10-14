'Either you withdraw it...': "Supreme Court refuses plea on bulldozer demolitions, set to issue national guidelines"

The Supreme Court on Monday declined to entertain a plea that sought compensation for individuals whose homes are demolished by government authorities. The petitioner argued that compensation should be provided in cases where bulldozers are used to raze properties and that the names of both the officials involved and the affected parties should be made public.

A bench led by Justice BR Gavai made it clear that the matter had already been closed, urging the petitioner to either withdraw the plea or face its rejection. The petitioner then chose to withdraw the case.

The plea was linked to the controversial practice of "bulldozer justice," where state authorities have demolished properties allegedly connected to individuals involved in criminal activities, often citing illegal construction. This practice has sparked widespread debate, with allegations of bias based on religion.

"The matter is already closed for judgment. Either you withdraw it, or we will reject it," Justice Gavai noted.

In a previous hearing on October 1, the Supreme Court had reserved its judgment on several petitions challenging these demolitions. State governments defended their actions, claiming that the demolished buildings were either illegally constructed or built on encroached land.

During those proceedings, the court underscored that structures could be lawfully demolished if they were illegally constructed or encroaching on public land. However, it also stressed that demolitions should not be justified by a person’s criminal record, even in cases of conviction. The court further directed that state governments must seek its approval before demolishing any illegal structures.

The Supreme Court also indicated that it would issue nationwide guidelines to regulate the demolition of homes and buildings, addressing concerns about fairness and due process. The bench, composed of Justices BR Gavai and KV Viswanathan, emphasized that India is a secular nation and that any directives related to bulldozer actions and anti-encroachment drives would be applicable regardless of religious affiliations.