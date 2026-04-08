Elections 2026 guide: What you should carry to avoid trouble at polling booths

With polling scheduled for April 9 in Kerala and Assam, election officials are urging voters to come prepared to avoid delays at polling booths. Voting will take place from 7 AM to 6 PM, and carrying the right documents, along with basic awareness of rules, can make the process smoother and quicker.

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Here is a clear guide on what you must carry, what can help, and what to avoid on election day.

Carry a valid photo ID, or you may not be allowed to vote

The most important requirement is a valid photo identity document. The primary document is the Voter ID card, EPIC (Electors Photo Identity Card), issued by the Election Commission.

If you do not have the EPIC, you can still vote using other approved IDs such as:

Aadhaar card

PAN card

Passport

Driving licence

Bank or post office passbook with photo

MGNREGA job card

Other accepted documents include pension papers with a photograph, government-issued service ID cards, NPR smart cards, and health insurance smart cards issued by the Ministry of Labour.

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Without one of these, you will not be allowed to vote.

Voter slip is optional but can save time

A voter information slip is not mandatory, but it can help speed up the process.

It contains details such as your name, polling booth, and serial number, making it easier for officials to locate your details. Even if you do not carry it, staff at the booth can assist you.

What you can carry to stay comfortable

Queues can be long, especially during peak hours, so carrying a few essentials can help.

Carry a water bottle, especially in warm weather

Keep basic items if you expect to wait

Use facilities available for elderly and differently abled voters

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Polling stations are equipped with ramps and basic arrangements to assist voters who need support.

Restrictions inside polling booths

There are strict rules to maintain order and safety at polling stations.

Avoid carrying mobile phones, or keep them switched off if allowed

Do not carry sharp objects such as knives

Lighters and flammable items are not permitted

These rules help ensure smooth voting operations.

Final check before you leave home

Before heading out, make sure:

You have a valid photo ID

You know your polling booth location

You follow queue rules and instructions

At the polling station, your finger will be marked with ink before you vote using an EVM. A VVPAT slip will confirm your choice.

A little preparation can help you avoid delays and complete the voting process without any hassle.