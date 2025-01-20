'Emergency is worth a watch': Ex-Infosys CFO Mohandas Pai praises Kangana Ranaut's film

Former Infosys CFO Mohandas Pai on Monday praised Kangana Ranaut's film "Emergency", which delves into the 21 months from 1975 to 1977 under Indira Gandhi's prime ministership. "EMERGENCY is Worth a Watch," he wrote on X.

'Emergency', which also stars Anupam Kher, hit the screen on January 17. The film also stars Shreyas Talpade as young Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Milind Soman as Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, Mahima Choudhary as Pupul Jayakar, and the late Satish Kaushik in the role of Jagjivan Ram.

Rishabh Jain, an entrepreneur, also praised the film, calling it a "fantastic biopic". "I was skeptical about watching Emergency, fearing it might be another propaganda film. But to my surprise, it turned out to be a fantastic biopic. It not only captured the events of that turbulent era but also brilliantly portrayed the internal struggles of Indira Gandhi," he said in a post.

An elderly woman who volunteered at Kranti Maidan during the Emergency said she liked the film. "The events are depicted exactly as they happened in the movie. All the leaders were jailed...the picture is very nice, nicely acted also," she said in a video shared on X.

She said "The events are depicted exactly as they happened in the movie. All the leaders were jailed &admired Kangana's brilliant performance "🙏 #Emergency…

On January 19, spiritual Guru Sadhguru attended a special screening of the film in Mumbai. In a tweet, he said Kangana has truly come of age as a director in capturing the complex situations of our recent history. "She has definitely upped the craft of movie-making a few notches. It would be very good for the youth to watch this movie."

"I went through the Emergency period during my university days and every one of us knew all the things that happened at that time. The newer generation may not know much about it because there is no information about it in textbooks and most wouldn’t have read any history book beyond that. This is a capsule which will be a very quick history lesson on Bharat's recent history through some good filmmaking. A must-see for the youth of the Nation."

Had the pleasure of watching Kangana Ranaut's Emergency at a special screening in Mumbai. Kangana has truly come of age as a director in capturing the complex situations of our recent history. She has definitely upped the craft of movie-making a few notches. It would be very good…

Kangana Ranaut's "Emergency" has earned Rs 12.26 crore at the domestic box office in the first three days. After opening collection of Rs 3.11 crore on Friday, "Emergency" witnessed growth on Saturday as by earning Rs 4.28 crore and Rs 4.87 crore on Sunday, respectively. The total collection of the film stands at Rs 12. 26 crore.