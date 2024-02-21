Eminent jurist and Padma awardee Fali S Nariman passes away

Eminent constitutional jurist and veteran senior advocate of the Supreme Court Fali S Nariman passed away in New Delhi on Wednesday. He was 95.

Fali Narimal started as an advocate of the Bombay High Court in November 1950, and was designated senior advocate in the 1961. He practised law for more than 70 years: initially in the High Court of Bombay and since 1972, in New Delhi in the Supreme Court of India.

He was appointed Additional Solicitor General of India in May 1972, when he moved from Bombay to Delhi.

He resigned from the post when Indira Gandhi imposed national emergency and he continued his private practice.

Nariman was an important public voice whose critical opinions about judicial developments carried much weight. His son Rohinton Nariman later rose to become the Solicitor General and subsequently a judge at the Supreme Court.



The veteran jurist was awarded the Padma Bhushan in January 1991 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2007.