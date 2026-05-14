'Empires in decline will stop at nothing...': Iran foreign minister slams US at BRICS Summit

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi launched a blistering attack on the United States during the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in New Delhi on May 14, accusing Washington of “bullying” and warning that “empires in decline” often become more aggressive as their influence weakens.

Addressing representatives from BRICS nations, Araghchi framed Iran’s confrontation with the US as part of a broader struggle faced by many countries resisting Western pressure and coercion.

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“To virtually everyone in this room, our resistance against US bullying is not an unfamiliar battle,” Araghchi said. “History has shown that empires in decline will stop at nothing to arrest their inevitable fates. A wounded animal will desperately claw and roar on its way down.”

Iran’s message to BRICS

Araghchi argued that rising geopolitical tensions and military confrontations were damaging all sides involved, including those initiating hostilities.

He said nations were increasingly realising that “regional instability is a lose-lose proposition for all sides, including the aggressors,” while urging BRICS countries to deepen coordination against what he described as coercive international practices.

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The remarks come amid escalating tensions in West Asia following the widening conflict involving Iran, Israel and the United States.

Iran accuses UAE of direct role in attacks

In one of Tehran’s strongest public accusations against a Gulf Arab state since the conflict intensified, Araghchi alleged that the United Arab Emirates had been “directly involved” in military operations against Iran.

Speaking on the sidelines of the summit, Araghchi said the UAE was “an active partner in this aggression,” according to Iran’s semi-official Mehr News Agency.

“It also became clear that they participated in these attacks and may have even acted directly against us,” he said.

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Araghchi also referenced reports of a purported “secret” meeting between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in the UAE — a visit Abu Dhabi has denied ever took place.

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The allegation is likely to further strain already fragile regional diplomacy as the conflict broadens beyond direct Israel-Iran and US-Iran tensions.

Calls on BRICS to condemn US & Israel

Describing the ongoing war as “illegal expansionism and warmongering,” Araghchi said Iran remained open to diplomacy but would defend itself “with all available means.”

He urged BRICS member states and the wider international community to explicitly condemn what he called violations of international law by the US and Israel.

The conflict, which reportedly began on February 28, has triggered major geopolitical uncertainty and intensified concerns over global energy markets and oil supplies.

The BRICS bloc, originally formed by Brazil, Russia, India and China before adding South Africa in 2011, has recently expanded to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates.

India is hosting the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in New Delhi on May 14-15 as part of its chairmanship of the bloc for 2026.