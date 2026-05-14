Bought Groww or Tata Power? Here’s what market experts recommend now

Answering the viewers/investors queries at Daily Calls on Business Today Television (BTTV), Nilesh Jain, Head of Technical and Derivative research at Centrum Finverse and Ruchit Jain, Head of Technical Research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd (INH000000412) shared their views on select stocks.



Kaushik Rana from Vadodara, Gujarat requested views on Billionbrain Garage Ventures Ltd, the parent company of Groww, from a long-term perspective. The stock is among the recent debutants of Dalal Street.



Commenting on the limited chart history of Groww, Jain said that that Groww has formed its short-term based after the recent correction from 220-225 mark and advised the views to split investment in two-three tranches and suggest to buy the stock in range of Rs 180-185, following the second one at Rs 160-165 levels. He said that the stock is Rs 160, a very strong support.



Uday from Jamshedpur requested views on Tata Power Company Ltd. He holds a call option of 100 shares at Rs 204 per share. Replying to him Rachin Jain from Motilal Oswal said that the stock remains range bound after recent correction post Q4 results. He said that any big moves in Tata Power is unlikely, with Rs 420-430 levels being the key support zones, and the consolidation to continue in the stock.



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(DISCLAIMER: The views/advice/suggestions expressed in the video are solely by market analysts & investment experts. Please consult your investment advisers before making any financial decisions.)