India’s high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) are undergoing a notable shift in investment behaviour, moving beyond traditional portfolios centered around real estate and public equities toward more diversified, multi-asset and globally oriented strategies. Wealth advisors say affluent investors are no longer simply focused on maximizing returns; increasingly, the emphasis is on creating portfolios capable of navigating uncertainty while preserving wealth over the long term.

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India’s growing wealth ecosystem is helping accelerate this trend. According to Knight Frank’s Wealth Report 2025, India now has 85,698 HNWIs, making it the fourth-largest HNI market globally. Rising entrepreneurship, expanding capital markets and wealth creation across technology, manufacturing and financial services have contributed to a rapidly evolving investor base.

One of the biggest shifts in HNI portfolios is the growing preference for alternative investments. Areas including private equity, venture capital, infrastructure, healthcare, artificial intelligence, blockchain, data centres and private credit are witnessing increasing allocations.

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At the same time, India’s family office ecosystem is becoming larger and more sophisticated. The number of family offices in India has grown from only a handful in 2018 to more than 300 by 2024, reflecting a broader move toward long-term and institutional-style wealth management.

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Equities remain core

Public equities continue to remain the foundation of most HNI portfolios, but the investment approach is becoming more selective.

Amit Suri, CFP and Director and CEO at AUM Wealth, said a fundamental change in investor psychology is underway.

"The most significant shift we are seeing among HNIs is not where they are investing, it is why. The portfolio conversation has moved from how do I grow this, to how do I make sure this lasts," Suri said.

According to him, affluent investors are becoming increasingly uncomfortable with broad market exposure and passive diversification strategies.

"Public equities remain core, but the approach is more surgical. Clients are no longer comfortable with broad market exposure. The preference is for quality businesses with strong cash flows, pricing power and sector tailwinds," he added.

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Alternative assets

Products once viewed as niche allocations are now becoming mainstream among wealthy investors.

Suri noted that private credit, Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs), and structured products are increasingly common among clients with portfolios above ₹5 crore.

"Alternatives have genuinely arrived. Private credit, AIFs and structured products are now standard portfolio components for clients in the five crore and above bracket, not exotic additions," he said.

These products are attracting HNIs because they provide opportunities for higher returns while potentially reducing dependence on public market volatility.

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Gold in portfolio

Another important shift is gold’s changing role in affluent portfolios.

Prashant Mishra, Founder and CEO of Agnam Advisors, said wealthy investors are increasingly treating gold as a strategic component rather than a temporary allocation.

"Gold is also becoming a core part of portfolios, not just a tactical allocation. Clients are maintaining 10–15% exposure as a hedge against global uncertainty, currency depreciation and market shocks," Mishra said.

He added that investors are balancing growth-oriented assets with portfolio stabilizers.

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"Clients are not moving away from growth, they are adding stability alongside it. By including capital preservation assets, they are building portfolios that are more balanced and resilient," he said.

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Stability and downside protection

Private credit and high-yield debt are also gaining popularity as alternatives to conventional fixed-income investments.

Mishra said investors are becoming more measured in equities while taking selective risks in income-generating products.

"Overall, the direction is clear—investors are no longer just chasing returns; they are building portfolios designed to handle uncertainty and deliver more consistent outcomes over time," he added.

The message emerging from India’s HNI universe is increasingly clear: diversification today is no longer about spreading investments across categories — it is about constructing portfolios that can balance growth, resilience and wealth preservation across changing market cycles.