Work from home for 2 days, no foreign tours for officials for 1 year: Delhi govt's big move after PM's save fuel appeal

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday announced that all government offices, private companies and institutions will be advised to observe work from home for two days every week. She said that an advisory will be issued soon, and the Labour Department will monitor its implementation.

The announcement came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to reduce fuel consumption, postpone gold purchases for one year, and consider moving to COVID-time measures like work-from-home arrangements and virtual meetings. He also urged citizens to avoid foreign travel to protect India's foreign exchange reserves.

Advertisement

MUST READ | 50% cut in convoys to encouraging work from home: Measures taken by states after PM Modi's austerity push

She said at a press conference, "At the government level, Delhi Government offices will observe work from home for two days every week. Similarly, private companies and institutions will also be advised to implement work from home for two days a week.”

Furthermore, she urged institutions to hold non-practical classes, guest lectures and administrative meetings online.

"The Education Department will ensure this across universities. For any issues in flexible working, the Labour Department will set up a single‑window help desk. We also request courts to maximise online hearings to reduce transport needs."

Gupta said that government-sponsored foreign visits for ministers and officers will be avoided for one year. She also mentioned that no big government event will be held for 3 months.

Advertisement

"Twelve planned programmes have been cancelled. Large public events and conferences will be avoided for the next three months."

Around 50 per cent of the Delhi government's official meetings will be held virtually to cut fuel consumption. The Delhi government and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will also change office timings to reduce traffic snarls and fuel consumption in peak hours.

"Delhi government offices will operate from 10:30 to 7, while MCD offices run from 8:30 to 5. We appeal to Delhi citizens to observe 'No Vehicle Day' once a week, choosing a day to leave their private cars and use public transport," she said.

DON'T MISS | 'Cut foreign travel, work from home': RPG's Harsh Goenka directs employees after PM Modi's appeal

Advertisement

She further said that the official petrol and diesel quota of officers' vehicles will be slashed by 20 per cent. "Officials’ petrol limits of 200–250 litres per month have been reduced by 20%. Now it’s 160 to 200 litres."

Gupta added that all ministers, senior officers and staff will use the metro on Mondays.

Besides this, the Delhi government announced that it will not purchase any new vehicles for the next 6 months. To encourage employees to switch to public transport, 58 special buses will be operated across 29 government colonies for government staff.

The Delhi government is also planning to launch a campaign to encourage citizens to contribute towards fuel saving and responsible consumption.

Previously, Gupta said that ministers, MLAs, and officials would minimise vehicle use, promote carpooling and prefer metro and buses wherever possible. She also urged Delhi residents to reduce dependence on private vehicles.