'Eternal wisdom of Thiruvalluvar': PM Modi presents Russian translation of Thirukkural to Putin ahead of BRICS Summit

Presented President Putin with a Russian translation of the Thirukkural, which carries the eternal wisdom of the great Thiruvalluvar across languages and borders. pic.twitter.com/rvk3rRDnvg — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 11, 2026

The Prime Minister added that he was confident the translation would help strengthen people-to-people connections between India and Russia.

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The exchange came during Modi's bilateral meeting with Putin in New Delhi, where the two leaders held discussions as part of the engagements surrounding the BRICS 2026 Summit. The presentation of the Tamil scripture added a cultural and civilisational dimension to the India-Russia relationship, alongside their wider strategic and diplomatic engagement.

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What is Thirukkural?

Thirukkural, also known as Kural, is one of the most celebrated works of classical Tamil literature, traditionally attributed to the poet-philosopher Thiruvalluvar. Written in Old Tamil, it consists of 1,330 couplets divided into 133 chapters.

The work is organised into three sections: Aram (virtue), Porul (worldly life and governance), and Inbam (love). Its verses explore morality, truth, kindness, self-control, education, friendship, family, leadership, justice, agriculture and human relationships.

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Unlike a text confined to religious teachings, Thirukkural offers broad reflections on ethical living and society, making it relevant to individuals, leaders and communities across generations.

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Why is Thirukkural significant?

Thirukkural is significant because its teachings transcend time, language, religion, caste and geographical boundaries, addressing universal questions of human conduct and society. Its compact couplets offer guidance on personal morality as well as leadership, justice, governance, wealth, friendship and relationships.

Widely regarded as one of Tamil civilisation’s greatest literary achievements, the work has been translated into numerous languages, allowing its ideas to reach readers worldwide

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Modi-Putin bilateral meeting on BRICS sidelines

The presentation took place against the backdrop of the BRICS 2026 Summit, with Modi and Putin holding a bilateral interaction in New Delhi. The meeting provided the two leaders an opportunity to review the India-Russia partnership while also engaging on issues of mutual interest in the wider international and regional landscape.