Paytm shares hit 52-week high; brokerage expects stock to cross IPO price 

Bernstein expects Paytm’s EPS to reach Rs 78 by FY29. Even after excluding any potential impact from MDR on UPI, its FY29E EPS estimate stands at Rs 54, still above the Rs 46 consensus estimate.

Bernstein has also maintained a positive outlook on Paytm’s earnings trajectory. The brokerage expects the company’s earnings per share (EPS) to rise to Rs 78 by FY29.

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Importantly, even after factoring out any potential contribution from UPI MDR, Bernstein estimates Paytm’s FY29 EPS at Rs 54. This remains comfortably ahead of the Rs 46 consensus estimate, indicating the brokerage sees further scope for earnings to outperform current market expectations.

According to an Economic Times report, the government may issue a notification on merchant discount rates in the coming weeks. MDR may be fixed at 40 basis points, with payment providers and acquiring banks getting share of 30% each and issuing banks 40%.

Another global brokerage Jefferies raised its price target to Rs 2100 from Rs 1600 earlier.

Jefferies believes Paytm is well positioned to capitalise on its large customer base, highlighting the company’s ability to generate revenue even under the near-zero merchant discount rate (MDR) environment. The brokerage expects the backdrop to improve as the MDR framework for UPI evolves in a more favourable direction.

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The brokerage raised its earnings estimates for financial years 2028 and 2029 by 20% and 25%, respectively, considering a 25-basis-point MDR on UPI transactions.