Paytm shares hit 52-week high; brokerage expects stock to cross IPO price 

Shares of One 97 Communications Ltd, the parent company of fintech major Paytm, hit a 52 week high for the second session this week. In the current session, the stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 1829.50, rising 5.2% intra day. Market cap of the fintech firm rose to Rs 1.16 lakh crore. In the previous session too, the stock hit a 52 week high of Rs 1756.
The rally in the Paytm stock comes as global brokerage Bernstein named the stock its top pick, assigning a price target of Rs 2,200. The target price exceeds the IPO price by Rs 50. IPO price of Paytm stood at Rs 2,150 nearly five years ago when it opened for subscription in November. Bernstein cited robust merchant lending growth, operating leverage and the potential introduction of Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) on UPI as key drivers of earnings growth.