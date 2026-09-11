Barrier-free tolling by Feb-March 2027, says Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

Over the last few years, crossing highway tolls has become faster thanks to the launch of FASTag, compared to the physical toll collection earlier. But it still takes some time. From next year, you will need 10 seconds or less to pass tolls, with the government keen to launch fully digital, barrier-free tolling, according to Union Roads Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari.
"Earlier the waiting time was 12 minutes. Now, (with FASTag) it has improved 80-90%. But, I want to improve it further, so that no one has to wait. We are going towards a barrier-free tolling system," Gadkari said at the Global Fintech Fest.
FASTag was made mandatory in 2021. The penetration on National Highway toll plazas is more than 98%, and over 13 crore FASTags have been issued so far, according to Gadkari.