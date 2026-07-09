Ethanol means lower imports and better incomes for farmers: Nitin Gadkari on E20 row

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari has strongly defended the Centre's ethanol-blending programme, dismissing allegations that E20 fuel damages vehicle engines and mileage.

He also alleged that attempts were being made to "defame" both him and ethanol.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Aaj Tak amid the controversy over E20 fuel, Gadkari said he has always advocated alternative fuels—not just ethanol—to reduce India's dependence on imported fossil fuels and improve farmers' incomes.

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'I Talk About Alternative Fuels, Not Just Ethanol'

Gadkari said his push for ethanol dates back to 2004 and is part of a campaign to promote alternative and biofuels.

"I don't talk only about ethanol. I talk about alternative fuels and biofuels. I promoted electric vehicles earlier, and now I am talking about hydrogen, methanol, and CNG," he said.

He said India imports fossil fuels worth nearly Rs 22 lakh crore annually, meeting around 87 per cent of its energy requirement through imports.

"The objective is to make India self-reliant, reduce imports, create jobs for youth and ensure farmers become not just food providers but also energy providers, fuel providers, aviation fuel providers and vitamin providers," Gadkari said.

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He clarified that decisions on ethanol blending fall under the Petroleum Ministry, while his ministry is responsible for setting automobile engine standards and regulations.

'My Share Is Just 0.07%'

Responding to allegations that he stood to benefit personally from the ethanol policy because of his family's sugar business, Gadkari said the claims were baseless. "My sugar factory was established even before the ethanol programme started. Now my sons manage it," he said.

India currently procures around 1,500 crore litres of ethanol annually from nearly 550 producers using sugarcane juice, molasses, rice and maize, he said. "Our share is just 0.07 per cent. It is negligible. There is no question of us benefiting from the ethanol policy," Gadkari added.

'Name Two Vehicles Damaged By Ethanol'

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Rejecting claims that E20 fuel harms vehicles, Gadkari challenged critics to produce evidence. "I want to ask you a question. You also use a petrol vehicle. It already contains 20 per cent ethanol. Have you faced any problem?" he asked the interviewer.

"Can you name even two people whose petrol vehicles were damaged because of ethanol?"

Gadkari said automakers, including Maruti Suzuki, Toyota, Tata Motors, and Mahindra, had not reported a single complaint linking ethanol-blended fuel to engine damage. "Maruti Suzuki, which has around a 40 per cent market share, has not received a single complaint. Neither Toyota, Tata, nor Mahindra," he said.

He urged anyone who believes ethanol has damaged their vehicle to file complaints with both the dealer and the ministry.

"If anyone's petrol vehicle has been damaged because of ethanol, they should immediately lodge a complaint with the dealer and also with our ministry. We will investigate and provide relief," he said.

Gadkari also noted that ethanol is already widely used in countries including the US, Brazil, Japan, Germany, Thailand, and Sweden, arguing that India's ethanol-blending programme follows established global practices.