EU, India set stage for next summit as EU Council endorses new strategic agenda

In a major development that underscores India’s growing global influence, the European Union (EU) Council has approved a new comprehensive strategy to deepen political, economic, and security ties with India. The move marks a defining moment in EU-India relations, expanding cooperation across multiple domains — from trade and technology to defence and sustainable development.

The EU Council has adopted conclusions endorsing a new strategic EU-India agenda, reaffirming its commitment to deepening bilateral relations across key sectors. The Council acknowledged the strong momentum in EU-India ties and emphasized the importance of advancing cooperation in security and defence, anchored in principles of mutual trust and respect.

EU Ambassador to India Hervé Delphin welcomed the EU Council’s approval of the new India–EU strategic agenda, calling it a significant step forward in bilateral ties.

In a post on X, Delphin wrote, “News from Brussels coming with the Diwali spirit! The EU’s 27 member states have unanimously supported a new, ambitious, and comprehensive EU–India strategic agenda for the years ahead. Next step: the EU and India will agree on a joint roadmap ahead of next year’s 🇮🇳🇪🇺 summit in Delhi.”

According to a press release from the Council of the EU, the conclusions formally endorse the Joint Communication on a “New Strategic EU-India Agenda” issued by the High Representative and the European Commission. The document outlines a comprehensive roadmap aimed at strengthening collaboration between the EU and India in areas such as prosperity and sustainability, technology and innovation, security and defence, as well as connectivity and global governance.

The new agenda highlights the EU’s recognition of India as a pivotal strategic partner, reflecting shared values and a mutual commitment to addressing global challenges through cooperation and dialogue.

Economic and strategic cooperation

At the heart of the strategy lies a renewed push for the EU-India Free Trade Agreement (FTA), which aims to create a stronger economic bridge between the two regions. Long under discussion, the FTA is seen as a cornerstone for boosting bilateral trade, easing market access, and unlocking new investment opportunities for European and Indian enterprises. The EU currently stands as India’s third-largest trading partner, while India is the EU’s tenth-largest — a relationship both sides now hope to elevate significantly.

The strategy also highlights expanding defence and security cooperation. European leaders have called for enhanced collaboration in areas such as joint military exercises, technology sharing, and maritime security, particularly in the Indo-Pacific region where India’s strategic role continues to grow. This alignment comes amid shared concerns over global security challenges and the need to maintain stability in critical trade routes.

Sustainability and climate action

The EU’s new strategy places strong emphasis on sustainable development and green transitions. Climate action, renewable energy cooperation, and sustainable urbanisation are key focus areas. Officials suggest that joint initiatives may include clean energy investments, climate-resilient infrastructure, and green technology partnerships, aligning with both India’s Net Zero 2070 goal and the EU’s Green Deal objectives.

Global Order

Both sides reaffirmed their shared commitment to upholding a rules-based international order rooted in democracy, transparency, and respect for international law. The EU and India are expected to coordinate more closely on issues such as global governance reform, digital regulation, and supply chain resilience to reduce overdependence on any single region.

A leap forward

Experts view this new framework as a signal of the EU’s intention to treat India as a key strategic partner in Asia, particularly as global power dynamics evolve. It also reflects Europe’s pivot toward strengthening relations with democratic economies amid rising geopolitical uncertainty.

As the comprehensive plan transitions from approval to implementation, observers expect heightened diplomatic engagement, renewed trade negotiations, and collaborative research projects in emerging technologies.

While the specifics of each initiative will unfold in the coming months, the new EU-India strategic roadmap is poised to redefine cooperation between the two democracies — shaping not only their bilateral relationship but also the wider geopolitical and economic balance in the Indo-Pacific and beyond.