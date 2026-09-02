‘Every Himalayan state has hazards…’: IIT professor on the risks of flash floods in India amid Nepal catastrophe

Nepal flash floods: As the glacial lake outburst floods swept across the Himalayan nation, one question has emerged – if a similar situation could cripple India’s mountainous states. According to Dr Ashim Sattar, a professor at Indian Institute of Technology Bhubaneswar, who is also an expert on outburst floods, while it is difficult to ascertain if a similar scenario could pan out in India, he acknowledged that Himalayan states are in similar risks.
Dr Sattar, in an interview with The Guardian, responding to a question on which parts of India are the most vulnerable, said, “Everyone in the Himalayas, every Himalayan state has hazards. We can’t deny it.” He added that in the eastern side there are a lot of glacial lakes that have reached their maximum extent, and in the western and central Himalayas, there’s a lot of scope for the lakes, which have not reached their full extent.