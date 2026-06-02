Exam in 2005, letter in 2026: Kerala man receives PSC appointment after two decades

When Abdul Majeed sat for a Kerala Public Service Commission examination in 2005, he hoped it would lead to a government job.

The appointment letter arrived 21 years later.

By then, according to official records, Majeed had already crossed the age limit for joining the service.

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According to a report by Mathrubhumi, Majeed from Kalikavu in Malappuram recently received a PSC advice memo for the post of Part-Time Junior Arabic Teacher, a position he had applied for more than two decades ago.

Majeed had appeared for the recruitment examination conducted under Category No. 229/2005. The rank list remained valid for three years before expiring in 2008. Yet a vacancy linked to the recruitment process reportedly remained unfilled for years because of a shortage of eligible candidates.

The matter resurfaced only when authorities moved to fill the long-pending vacancy. On April 24, 2026, the PSC issued an advice memo to Majeed.

The timing left him in a peculiar position.

According to official records cited by Mathrubhumi, Majeed attained the age of 60 on May 27, 2026, making him ineligible to enter government service.

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"The vacancy remained unfilled for 18 years. The prolonged delay cost me my opportunity for employment. Now that I have crossed the age limit, there is no possibility of securing the job," Majeed said.

He is now pinning his hopes on a dispute over his date of birth.

While his SSLC certificate records his birth date as May 27, 1966, Majeed maintains that he was actually born on May 27, 1967. If that discrepancy is corrected, he believes he could remain eligible for service for another year.

Majeed has submitted petitions to the state's Education Minister and advocate N Shamsudheen seeking intervention.

