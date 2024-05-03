Excise policy ‘scam’: Delhi High Court asks ED, CBI to respond to Manish Sisodia’s bail plea

The Delhi High Court on Friday called for responses from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia’s bail pleas in corruption and money laundering cases. The cases are linked to the alleged excise policy scam.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma has issued notices to the CBI and ED on the trial court's April 30 order that dismissed Sisodia's bail pleas. The high court has scheduled the next hearing for May 8.

In an interim application, Sisodia requested the court to retain the trial court's order that permits him to visit his ill wife once a week in custody while his pleas are under consideration. Justice Sharma granted this request after the ED's counsel stated that the agency had no objections to the continuation of the trial court's order.

The trial court had previously rejected Sisodia's bail pleas in the corruption and money laundering cases filed by the CBI and ED regarding alleged irregularities in the creation and implementation of the now-cancelled Delhi excise policy for 2021-22.

Probe agencies have claimed that beneficiaries diverted unlawful gains to accused officials and manipulated their account books to avoid detection. The AAP leader was taken into custody by the CBI on February 26, 2023, due to his supposed involvement in a scam. The former deputy chief minister was arrested by the ED in a money-laundering case, based on the CBI FIR, on March 9, 2023.

Sisodia stepped down from the Delhi cabinet on February 28, 2023.

