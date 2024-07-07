Excise Scam: Delhi HC to hear Arvind Kejriwal's plea seeking additional legal meeting

The Delhi High Court will hear Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's request for two extra meetings with his lawyers during his judicial custody on July 8. Justice Neena Bansal Krishna will preside over the hearing on Monday.

Recently, the trial court dismissed Kejriwal's request for two additional video conferencing meetings with his lawyers, despite his involvement in around 30 litigations nationwide and his claim that these meetings are necessary for a fair trial. The court also noted that Kejriwal's lawyer mentioned during arguments that he has been arrested in another case by the CBI since filing this application.

Additionally, co-accused Sanjay Singh was granted extra-legal meetings by an order dated February 22, 2024. The trial court, in its decision, noted that Kejriwal's application did not present any new reasons to change the previous order from April 10, 2024.

The relief granted to co-accused Sanjay Singh on February 22, 2024, was reviewed and differentiated in an order dated April 10, 2024. On Saturday, the Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi rejected Arvind Kejriwal's request to have his wife present during his consultation with the medical board. The court stated there was no reason to make an exception for him against the Prison Rules, noting that other inmates with the same ailment also haven't been allowed attendants.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja highlighted that according to Rule 479 (C) of the Delhi Prison Rules, 2018, a family member can accompany an undertrial prisoner as an attendant only when the prisoner is hospitalized outside the jail premises. The court acknowledged that Arvind Kejriwal, currently in judicial custody at Tihar Jail, has not been admitted to any hospital.

The court permitted Arvind Kejriwal's wife to directly approach the medical board or doctors regarding the preparation of his medically prescribed diet, if allowed under hospital rules. Additionally, the court granted her access to the medical records of Kejriwal's meetings and consultations with doctors. The jail authorities were instructed to provide these medical records as directed by the court.

Kejriwal filed a petition in the excise policy money laundering case. The ED and CBI alleged irregularities in the excise policy modification, including undue favors to license holders, waiver or reduction of license fees, and extension of L-1 licenses without proper approval.