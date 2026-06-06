Subscribed 127 times, all about CMR Green Technologies IPO latest gmp, allotment status check online, listing date

The initial public offering (IPO) of CMR Green Technologies Ltd closed with a strong response from investors on Friday, June 5. The issue was subscribed over 127 times on the final day of bidding.

Subscribed 127 times

According to subscription data, the Rs 630.88-crore public issue received bids worth around Rs 56,220 crore. Investors piled in bids for 2,92,81,25,148 equity shares against the 2,30,43,930 shares on offer, translating to a total booking of 127.07 times.

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QIB, NII, Retail

The quota reserved for Qualified Institutional Bidders (QIBs) was booked a 270.46 times, accounting for bids worth Rs 33,976 crore. Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) also bid their portion getting subscribed 172.35 times. The retail investors' category saw a steady subscription of 27.08 times, while the employee reservation slice was booked 18.53 times by the end of the bidding window.

IPO price band

The three-day bidding process opened on Wednesday, June 3, and concluded on Friday, June 5. The price band for the IPO was fixed at Rs 182 to Rs 192 per equity share. The entire public issue comprised an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 3.28 crore equity shares by the company's promoters and an investor-selling shareholder.

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GMP

In the grey market, CMR Green Technologies' grey market premium (GMP) showed a steady upward curve through the process. The GMP opened at Rs 60 per share on Wednesday, climbed to Rs 70 on Thursday, and closed at Rs 71 on Friday, against the upper price band of Rs 192, the latest GMP indicates a listing gain of about 37%.

Allotment status and listing date

The basis of allotment for the CMR Green Technologies IPO is expected to be finalised on Monday, June 8. Following the allotment process, the company's equity shares are likely to list on both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on Wednesday, June 10.

Investors, who had bid for the issue of CMR Green Technologies, can check the allotment status on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) website:

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Visit https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Under the issue type, click Equity

Under the issue name, select CMR Green Technologies in the dropbox

Write the application number

Add the PAN card ID

Click on 'I am not a Robot' and hit search button

