LPG cylinder gets costlier again: Cooking gas price hiked by Rs 29

Domestic cooking gas prices have been raised by Rs 29 per cylinder, marking the second increase in three months as state-owned fuel retailers continue to grapple with elevated global energy costs.

The price of a 14.2-kg LPG cylinder in Delhi will rise to Rs 942 from Rs 913 with effect from June 7, news agency PTI reported on Sunday.

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The latest revision follows a Rs 60-per-cylinder increase announced on March 7 after the conflict in West Asia disrupted global energy supplies and pushed up international fuel prices.

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Industry sources told the news agency that the latest increase has only partly offset losses incurred on domestic LPG sales. Before the revision, state-run oil marketing companies were estimated to be losing about Rs 703 on every LPG cylinder sold.

The LPG price hike comes amid a broader round of fuel price increases across the country.

Petrol and diesel prices have been raised by a cumulative Rs 7.50 per litre since mid-May, while compressed natural gas (CNG) rates have increased by around Rs 6 per kg.

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Despite the recent revisions, oil companies continue to sell petrol and diesel below cost, according to industry sources. State-run retailers are estimated to be incurring losses of around Rs 11 per litre on petrol and Rs 33.6 per litre on diesel.

The government has so far avoided passing on the full impact of higher international energy prices to consumers, absorbing part of the burden through state-owned fuel retailers as global crude oil and fuel markets remain volatile.

The latest LPG revision reflects the continued pressure on fuel retailers as global energy markets remain unsettled amid geopolitical tensions and supply concerns.