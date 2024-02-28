Exclusive: Anant Ambani's ideal date with Radhika Merchant is...

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's love story is no less than a fairy tale. From childhood friends to now becoming life partners, the couple is presently in the public eye, courtesy of their pre-wedding festivities. Starting March 1, the Ambani family will be hosting close to 1000 eminent guests at their complex in Jamnagar for three-day gala celebrations. In an exclusive conversation with India Today’s News Director Rahul Kanwal on the special episode of 'Jab We Met', Anant spoke about why he chose the town in Gujarat for his pre-wedding events. He also mentioned how he was inspired by the Prime Minister's 'Wed in India' call, where he urged citizens to get married within the country.

Not many know that Anant grew up in Jamnagar and his love for animals made him start a rescue and rehabilitation center Vantara at the complex. In the interview with India Today, the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani admitted that he feels happy that his fiancée loves the place more than him. "She is more happy in Jamnagar than anywhere else. She loves it here, even more than I do," he said.

Anant Ambani also described what a 'perfect date' in Jamnagar usually looks like, and interestingly it had a special mention of his rescued animals. He stated, "A date in Jamnagar would be walking in the forest, feeding my elephants. Or going in a small paddle boat with the elephants in the lake. Everything would be nature-oriented only."

He then added that 'a date' could also mean getting a call early in the morning if an elephant needs surgery, or a leopard needs to get a tooth extracted. Anant said that like any parent, he too rushes out whenever there's an emergency as all animals at his center are like his own babies.

The businessman also revealed that even though Mumbai is home, he loves being in Jamnagar as he finds "eternal happiness" there. He added that it's not just the animals but the employees too live in the complex like one big happy family.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will exchange wedding vows only in July, however, the prelude to their union will be celebrated from March 1-3. Apart from a walk in the wild and carnival mela fun activity, it will also have music legends Arijit Singh, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ajay-Atul among others, performing at the festivities. Global pop icon Rihanna will reportedly also stage a special act at the gala. The celebrations will also provide guests with an experience of the nature conservation done over the last few decades at Jamnagar. The final evening will be dedicated to celebrating Indian tradition and heritage during the 'Hastakshar' ceremony of the couple