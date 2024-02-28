EXCLUSIVE: ‘I am lucky to have her, she is the person of my dreams,’ says Anant Ambani about Radhika Merchant

Anant Ambani opened up about his relationship with Radhika Merchant and how she stood by him when he was battling health issues. Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are all set to tie the knot in March in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, told India Today News Director Rahul Kanwal in an exclusive interview, “I am lucky to have her for sure. She is the person of my dreams. Since childhood, I had thought that I would never get married because I was always devoted to taking care of animals. But when I met Radhika, I saw her sharing the same values as me. She has this sense of giving and nurturing towards animals.”

He revealed that she stood by him like a pillar of support as he battled health issues. “Beyond that, Radhika has stood like a strong pillar of support during my difficult times, as I battled with health issues. Even my parents never made me feel like I am ill. Even when doctors gave up on certain things, they never did. Radhika gave me strength.”

Dulhe Raja Anant Ambani opens up about his upcoming marriage with Radhika Merchant and how they are both passionate about animal protection. The groom-to-be talks about his idea of an ideal date night and why Radhika is the girl who stole his heart. Anant talked to India Today… pic.twitter.com/bPBc4SdwHm — IndiaToday (@IndiaToday) February 28, 2024

The youngest Ambani said that his family as well as Radhika always urged him to not give up and to keep fighting. He said that he is grateful for everything he has ever received since there are people who are faring worse health-wise. Anant Ambani also said that he has never paid any attention to anything anyone says or gossips about him, and it is the support and trust of his family and close ones that matter to him.

Anant Ambani has battled weight issues since his childhood. In an interview earlier, Nita Ambani had revealed that he suffers from asthma which makes his weight-loss journey all the more arduous.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are all set to kick-off the pre-wedding festivities at Jamnagar from March 1. The who’s who from Bollywood and India Inc have been invited to the grand three-day affair.