Exit Poll Results For Jammu And Kashmir Elections 2024: Date, time, when and where to watch live streaming?

The three-phase assembly elections across 90 seats in the union territory of Jammu & Kashmir concluded on October 1. The exit poll predictions for Haryana will be released after the voting in Haryana is over on October 5. The polling in Haryana will get over at 6 pm on Saturday.

News channels can air the exit poll predictions from 6:30 pm onwards, as per the Election Commission of India (ECI) guidelines. This is the first time that the Union Territory has voted in an assembly election for the first time in 10 years since 2014.

When, where to watch Jammu & Kashmir Election Exit Poll Results

The exit poll results can be viewed on India Today and Aaj Tak TV channels. Viewers can also follow the websites and YouTube channels of India Today, Aaj Tak and Business Today for the latest updates.

In the 2014 election, the India Today-C-Voter Exit Poll predicted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would secure anywhere between 27-33 seats whereas the Jammu & Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party could get 32-38 seats.

The poll predicted 4-10 seats for the Congress, 8-14 seats for the Jammu & Kashmir National Conference and 2-8 seats for others.

Jammu & Kashmir Election 2024: Seats, candidates to watch

Among the candidates to watch in this assembly election are BJP J&K president Ravinder Raina, Devender Singh Rana, Iltija Mufti, Omar Abdullah, Sajjad Gani Lone, Waheed Para, and Tara Chand.

Seat BJP INDIA PDP Ganderbal -- Omar Abdullah Bashir Ahmed Mir Budgam -- Omar Abdullah Aga Syed Muntazir Mehdi Nowshera Ravinder Raina Surinder Chowdhary (NC) Haw Nawaz Nagrota Devinder Singh Raina Balbir Singh (Congress)/Joginder Singh (NC) --- Pulwama --- Mohammad Khalil Bandh (NC) Waheed Para Srigujwara-Bijbehara Sofi Yousuf Bashir Ahmed Veeri (NC) Iltija Mufti Chhamb Rajiv Sharma Tara Chand -- Lal Chowk Er. Aijaz Hussain Ahsan Pardesi (NC) Zuhaib Yousf Mir Charar-i-Sharif Zahid Hussain Saif-Ud-Din Bhat (NC) Manzoor Ahmed Wani Reasi Kuldeep Raj Dubey Mumtaz Khan (Congress) Bodh Raj Meania Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Baldev Raj Sharma Bhupender Jamwal (Congress) Pratap Kishan Sharma

Past election results

The last Jammu & Kashmir assembly elections were held in 2014. In these elections, any of the major parties failed to bag a full majority. While the Mehbooba Mufti-led PDP bagged 28 seats, the BJP was the second largest party in the state with 25 seats.

The halfway mark in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly is at 46 seats. Since netiher the PDP nor the BJP could get a simple majority, the two parties entered a coaltion and the government lasted till June 19, 2018.

On June 19, 2018, the state government collapsed as the BJP withdrew its support citing lack of alignment with the PDP on critical issues, including the handling of militancy in the region. After the alliance fell through, J&K came under Governor's rule, followed by the abrogation of Article 370 and the bifurcation of the state into 2 union territories - Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.