Indian civilian team reaches Maldives to replace military personnel manning aviation platforms

Ahead of the March 10 deadline, an Indian civilian team has arrived in the Maldives to take over one of the three aviation platforms. This is in line with the planned withdrawal of Indian military personnel from the island nation.

The team arrived in Addu to complete the handover process, according to local media reports. The information was confirmed by the Maldives Defence Ministry, as reported by themaldivesjournal.com.

On February 2, a high-level meeting took place in Delhi between India and the Maldives. As per the Maldivian foreign ministry, India has agreed to replace its military personnel operating three aviation platforms in the Maldives by May 10. The first phase of this process is expected to be completed by March 10.

The military personnel, currently numbering 88, will be replaced by civilians with expertise in operating these platforms. These personnel have been providing humanitarian and medical evacuation services to the Maldivian population via two helicopters and a Dornier aircraft for several years.

Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu, known for his pro-China stance, recently announced in his inaugural Parliament address on February 5, that the initial batch of Indian military personnel will leave the Maldives before March 10. The remaining Indian personnel operating the two aviation platforms will depart by May 10, as per the agreement between India and the Maldives.

The news portal reported on Wednesday that test flights will be conducted before the helicopter is sent to India for repairs. An Indian ship, scheduled to dock in Addu on February 28, will transport the replacement helicopter. The Defence Ministry confirmed that the Indian troops will adhere to the agreed withdrawal dates.

President Muizzu, after his oath-taking ceremony on November 17, said that the residents of Maldives have given him a strong mandate for this request. Post the recent bilateral discussions, India on February 2, stated that a set of mutually acceptable solutions has been agreed upon for the continuation of Indian aviation platforms in the Maldives.

The strategic importance of the Maldives is significant due to its proximity to India, being just 70 nautical miles from Minicoy in Lakshadweep and 300 nautical miles from the mainland's western coast. It is also a central location for commercial sea lanes in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR). The Maldives holds a unique position in India's initiatives like SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region) and the Neighbourhood First Policy.