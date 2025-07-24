F-35 or Su-57? India plans to import 2-3 squadrons of fifth-generation fighter jets

With its indigenous fifth-generation AMCA project still years from operational readiness, the Indian Air Force is exploring the purchase of two to three squadrons of foreign fifth-generation fighter jets to plug immediate gaps in its combat capabilities, news agency ANI reported on Thursday.

A typical squadron consists of 18 to 20 jets, and the IAF's proposal could translate into a procurement of 40 to 60 aircraft. The development came after detailed presentation by the Air Force to the government outlining its future needs to maintain an edge along both northern and western borders. An empowered committee headed by Defence Secretary RK Singh has recommended inducting fifth-generation fighters to boost deterrence and operational preparedness.

Advertisement

While no final decision has been made, discussions are underway on acquiring these fighters from either the United States or Russia. The US has offered its stealth F-35 jets, whereas Russia has proposed its Su-57 fighters for India’s consideration. India had earlier exited the joint Fifth Generation Fighter Aircraft (FGFA) programme with Russia but retains the option to re-enter it.

The urgency has grown amid reports that China is progressing towards sixth-generation platforms and may soon transfer its fifth-generation jets to Pakistan. The IAF is keen on acquiring advanced capabilities in the interim until the AMCA becomes a viable frontline platform.

India is also concurrently evaluating a plan to manufacture 114 modern 4.5-plus generation fighters in collaboration with a foreign partner under the Make in India initiative. This project, too, may proceed through a government-to-government arrangement after a formal tender.

Advertisement

Earlier this month, former Air Force officer Ajay Ahlawat voiced strong opposition to any such imports, stressing the need to prioritise the indigenous AMCA programme. "It would be best if we eliminate the option to import FGFA (Fifth Generation Fighter Aircraft). We have two bad choices. F-35 comes with strings attached," the former fighter pilot said.

"The US can not be trusted to steer a predictable foreign policy. Su57 is not really a FGFA. Moreover, a large part of electronics, avionics components and chips etc are sourced from China. Imagine being in a shooting war with your equipment vendor," Ahlawat wrote on X. "AMCA is the only viable option. Bring the program under PMO. Call it a mission of national importance. Nominate one IAF 3-star as program head, reporting to NSA. All agencies under one chain of command."