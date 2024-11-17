'Facade can take you only...': Ashneer Grover faces heat after Salman Khan roasts him over 'wrong signing figure'

BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover is under fire on social media following the resurfacing of old clips in which he described his encounters with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. The clips — which appeared after the investor appeared on Salman's reality show Bigg Boss — have created a debate over Grover's remarks and approach.

In one of the viral videos, Grover recalled negotiating with Salman Khan's team for an advertisement deal. He shared that he asked Salman to reduce his original fee of Rs 7 crore, to which Salman agreed. "Maine Salman ko bola kam kar de bhai, to wo 4.5 crore par maan gaya (I told Salman to lower the amount, and he agreed to 4.5 crores)," Grover recounted.

Another clip detailed an interaction where Grover described sitting with Salman for three hours. "3 ghante baitha the uske saath. uske manager ne bol diya photo nahi khichwani hai sir bura maan jaate hai, maine bola nahi khiwaunga photo, bhaad me ja tu (I sat with him for 3 hours. His manager said, 'No photos, sir gets offended,' so I said, 'I won't take any photos, to hell with you),” he said, but added, "Banda bahut smart hai (The guy is very smart).”

Grover recently appeared on Salman's reality show BiggBoss, where the actor literally roasted him. The actor said, "Main suna hai aapko mere baare me kehte hue ke - humne to isko itne me sign kar liya, utne me sign kar liya - sab figures bhi aapne galat de diya. ye doglapan kya hai (I heard you talking about me, saying things like – 'we signed him for this much, signed him for that much' – and you even gave all the wrong figures. What is this hypocrisy?)"

Saurabh Parmar, a guest author and consultant, criticised Grover for forgetting essential branding principles. He stated, "Story, truth, and the right message platform fit" are basic lessons that appeared to be overlooked.

Akassh Ashok Gupta, a social media influencer, pointed out that Grover once used his limited interactions with Salman to shape his public image. "But here's the truth: a facade can only take you so far. True growth and lasting impact come from a deep-rooted value system — one you live and breathe every single day. When you compare yourself to genuine principles, you evolve. When you rely on a public persona, it's only a matter of time before it collapses,” Gupta noted.

"Ashneer's mask has slipped," Gupta continued, "exposing a phony and almost clownish demeanor. If he was aiming for a comeback, this isn't the way to go! Authenticity is the real deal."