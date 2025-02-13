'Fare revision has led to...': Siddaramaiah demands BMRCL cut abnormal metro fare hikes

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has directed Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) to address the anomalies caused by its recent fare revision, which saw fares more than double in certain sections.

"The way BMRCL has implemented the Bengaluru Metro fare revision has led to anomalies, with fares more than doubling in certain sections," Siddaramaiah said on Thursday. "I have asked the MD of BMRCL to urgently address these issues and reduce fares where increases are abnormal. Commuters' interests must be safeguarded."

Former Infosys CFO Mohandas Pai welcomed Siddaramaiah’s intervention, tweeting, "Thanks Siddaramaiah for your intervention. Reasonable hikes are ok, not this. Pl ask them to have Fare Policy."

Pai had earlier criticised the Karnataka government's handling of Bengaluru Metro’s operations and fare management. On Wednesday, he accused the state government of mismanaging the project and burdening commuters with steep fare hikes. "The government has messed up the Metro project, delayed it due to bad management. They should bear the cost of repayment, not fob it off on citizens," Pai said. He questioned Siddaramaiah’s priorities, highlighting the ₹56,000 crore spent on welfare schemes while allegedly failing to ensure responsible management of BMRCL.

The recent fare revision saw prices increase by about 50%. The maximum fare jumped from ₹60 to ₹90, and the minimum balance required on smart cards was raised to ₹90. BMRCL also introduced different tariffs for peak and non-peak hours, similar to ride-hailing services like Ola and Uber.

According to BMRCL, the hike was long overdue, with the last increase implemented more than six years ago. The revision was based on the recommendations of the Fare Fixation Committee, which submitted its report on December 16, 2024. Rising operational costs and a loan repayment burden of ₹10,422 crore prompted the decision.

However, the hike has sparked outrage among local residents. Shashi, a Bengalurian, voiced his frustration, saying, "Green and purple line running 20 trains short — who is accountable for revenue loss? Whitefield extension should have been done by 2020, but opened fully in 2024. Who is accountable for revenue loss? Why should we bear it?"

