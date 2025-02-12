'When will Karnataka lead in AI?': Mohandas Pai asks Priyank Kharge, Shivakumar as Fadnavis launches MumbAI

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has announced that Mumbai will host the MumbAI Tech Week 2025, a high-profile event aimed at reshaping India’s artificial intelligence (AI) landscape. Scheduled from February 24 to March 1, the week-long event will bring together industry leaders, tech innovators, media figures, and sports visionaries to redefine the future of AI.

Related Articles

Reacting to the announcement, former Infosys CFO Mohandas Pai called on Karnataka IT Minister Priyank Kharge to take similar steps in the AI space. In a tweet, Pai said, "Minister @PriyankKharge, when are you going to lead Karnataka in AI? @DKShivakumar pl Act. We should lead, invest, not lose our lead."

Minister @PriyankKharge when are you going to lead Karnataka in AI? @DKShivakumar pl Act. We should lead, invest Not lose our lead. @Product_nation @sharads https://t.co/NGH1LgCOQ8 — Mohandas Pai (@TVMohandasPai) February 12, 2025

Pai's statement comes as a push for Karnataka to maintain its dominant position in India’s tech sector amid increasing competition from other states.

MumbAI Tech Week 2025 promises to be a game-changing event. Satellite events across Mumbai will feature hands-on workshops, hackathons, and interactive sessions from February 24 to 27. The grand conference will take place from February 28 to March 1 at the Jio World Convention Centre, BKC, with keynotes, panels, fireside chats, and elite networking sessions.

The event aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for “Viksit Bharat” and aims to harness the power of AI to boost economic growth, create jobs, and position India as a global tech superpower. Modi recently spoke on the importance of AI during the AI Action Summit in Paris, co-chaired with French President Emmanuel Macron.

At the summit, Modi highlighted the need for a global framework for AI based on open-source principles to ensure trust, transparency, and fairness. “We are at the dawn of the AI age that will shape the course of humanity,” he said, calling for AI to be rooted in local ecosystems to maximize its effectiveness.

The Prime Minister also met Google CEO Sundar Pichai on the sidelines of the AI Action Summit in Paris where they discussed the "incredible opportunities" AI will bring to India. The Indian-origin Alphabet Inc CEO also discussed how Google and India can work together on the country’s “digital transformation”.

