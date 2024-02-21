Farmers protest: Around 14,000 farmers to gather at Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border to resume Delhi Chalo march, say sources

Farmers protest today: The Punjab Police has allowed around 14,000 farmers to gather at the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu Border with nearly 1,200 tractor trolleys, 300 cars and 10 mini-buses as well as other vehicles, India Today reported quoting sources with the knowledge of the matter.

Farmers will resume the Delhi Chalo march on Wednesday after the protesting leaders rejected the Centre's proposal for a 5-year agreement for minimum support price (MSP) of pulses, maize and cotton crops.

The march, which began on February 13, had been paused for talks with the government and had previously been stopped by security forces, resulting in clashes at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points.

Haryana Police alerts its Punjab counterpart

The Haryana Police, on the other hand, urged Punjab Police to seize bulldozers and other earthmoving equipment from the border. It also asked the Punjab Police to make sure that mediapersons are one kilometre away from the border.

The Haryana DGP said in a letter that heavy earthmoving equipment including proclain (digger), JCB, tippers, hydra, etc., which have been modified/armour-plated, have been acquired by protesting farmers.

The Haryana Police also mentioned it will impound these vehicles if protesting farmers use them to break police barricades at the border.

"These machines are meant to be used by the protestors to damage the barricades thereby posing serious danger to the police and paramilitary forces deployed on duty and are likely to compromise the security scenario in Haryana," the Haryana DGP said.

The Haryana Police also asked its Punjab counterpart to ensure the safety of women and children. It further said that miscreants might target public property, remove barricades using heavy machinery, and exploit the presence of senior citizens, women and children by putting them at the front.

Moreover, the Ambala Police lodged an FIR against two unidentified heavy machinery drivers based on video and photographic evidence.

Union Home Ministry raps Punjab government

As per sources, the Union Home Ministry said the deteriorating law-and-order situation in Punjab has been a big concern over the last few days. The Home Ministry asked the Punjab government to take stringent action against lawbreakers.

What do the farmer leaders want?

Sarwan Singh Pandher, representing the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, called for a law to guarantee MSP and urged all opposition parties to make their stance clear.

Pandher also called for a loan waiver and the implementation of the 'C2+50%' formula recommended by the Swaminathan Commission.

Apart from a legal guarantee of MSP, the protesting farmers are seeking the implementation of the Swaminathan Commission's recommendations, pension for farmers and farm labourers, farm debt waiver, no hike in electricity tariff, reinstatement of the Land Acquisition Act, 2013, withdrawal of police cases and justice for the victims of the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence, and compensation to the families of the farmers who died during 2020-21 farmer protests.

