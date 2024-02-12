Farmers’ protest: Section 144 imposed in Delhi; borders secured with concrete blocks, barbed wires

Delhi Chalo march: The Delhi Police has imposed Section 144 in the national capital. It has prohibited assembly, rallies and processions, restricted entry of tractors and trolleys, explosive or corrosive substances, prohibited provocative utterances and actions, and loud speakers ahead of the farmers march on February 13.

The Delhi Police said that there is an imminent risk of widespread tension, public nuisance, public annoyance, social unrest and potential for violence on account of the farmers’ protest. The police said that the farmers are likely to use tractors and trolleys as mode of transport, which could be “a great hazard on Delhi roads” and cause danger to others.

It has said that no permission has been granted for the Delhi Chalo march, to be conducted by the farmers.

As part of Section 144, a prohibition on blocking of roads, passages, any type of procession, agitation, rally, public meeting has been imposed. There cannot be any gathering of five or more than five individuals. Prohibition of organisation, participation and convention of processions, demonstrations, rallies, or march on foot within the geographical limits of Delhi has been imposed.

No tractor trolleys, trucks or any vehicle transporting people or material will be permitted. There will be a ban on firearms, explosives, corrosive substances or lethal weapons, and on carrying of brickbats, boulders, acid or any other dangerous fluid, petrol, soda water bottles.

“All vehicular traffic originating from the borders/pickets of adjoining districts of neighbouring states i.e Haryana and Uttar Pradesh and heading towards Delhi shall be subjected to rigorous and thorough inspection,” said Delhi Police.

The police said that anyone found in violation of the Section 144 rules will be liable to criminal prosecution. The Section 144 order will be imposed on February 12 and will remain in force for 30 days till March 12.

Delhi and Haryana authorities have fortified the borders by putting up concrete blocks, road spike barriers and barbed wires to prevent the entry of farmers who are planning to march to Delhi on February 13. Farmers from across the country will participate in the ‘Delhi Chalo’ march. Samyukta Kisan Morcha leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal put the number as 200 unions.

Moreover, traffic restrictions have been put in place and security has been intensified at the Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri borders ahead of the March 13 demonstration.

Police have deployed more than 5,000 security personnel, apart from cranes and earthmovers carrying large containers that have been put to work to block the road.

