Farmers' protest: Tear gas fired again at Punjab-Haryana border as farmers resume march to Delhi

Farmers' protest news: Police authorities on Wednesday fired tear gas at the protesting farmers on the Punjab-Haryana border who resumed their march toward Delhi after declaring a ceasefire. Thousands of tractors lined up at the border despite huge security deployment, concrete barricading and digging up roads. Police personnel resorted to firing tear gas at the protestors on Wednesday for the second time to prevent them from approaching the police barricades.

Yesterday night, the farmer unions decided to pause the protests for the night after over 60 people, including farmers and journalists, were injured as the police used water cannons and tear gas to disperse protestors at the Punjab-Haryana border.

Police officials, however, claimed that 24 personnel were also injured during the clashes. Cops are likely to ramp up security measures at the border areas to deter farmers from entering the national capital. Barricades and barbed wires are being reinforced after protestors tried to break through security cordon at the Punjab-Haryana border by removing cement blocks.

Haryana Police also detained protestors at the Shambhu border on Tuesday after they pelted stones, damaged a bridge and forcibly tried to remove barricades.

Speaking about the farmers' protest, Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda said: "The government is getting information that many people could try to pollute the atmosphere, I urge the farmers to stay careful of such elements."

Moreover, traffic movement was impacted in Delhi due to multiple layers of barricading and border checks. Traffic blockades were reported near Ghazipur, Singhu, and Chilla border points. The traffic situation is likely to continue on Wednesday, with movement restricted to two lanes on the DND flyway.

More than 1 km long traffic jam was seen on the Delhi-Meerut highway. Given the traffic jams at various highways, the Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory laying down alternate routes for the commuters.

As per this advisory, commuters going towards Bahadurgarh, Rohtak, Jhajjar, and Gurugram via Rohtak Road, Najafgarh-Jharoda road and Najafgarh-Dhansa road are advised to use Najafgarh-Nangloi road from Nangloi Chowk, Najafgarh-Daurala road from Najafgarh and Najafgarh-Chhawla road from Najafgarh from Haryana.

Meanwhile, the Haryana government also extended the ban on mobile internet services, bulk SMS and dongle services in seven districts of Haryana till February 15 midnight. Earlier, the mobile services were suspended in Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad and Sirsa till February 13 midnight.

