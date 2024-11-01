scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
India
Fashion designer Rohit Bal passes away at 63 after prolonged illness

Feedback

Fashion designer Rohit Bal passes away at 63 after prolonged illness

Bal recently made a comeback to the fashion scene, showcasing his work at Lakme Fashion Week just a few weeks ago.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
File photo of Rohit Bal from Getty Images. File photo of Rohit Bal from Getty Images.

Renowned designer Rohit Bal has passed away at the age of 63 on Friday. He has been dealing with a heart condition since last year.

Bal recently made a comeback to the fashion scene, showcasing his work at Lakme Fashion Week just a few weeks ago. He was known for his innovative designs that pushed boundaries and blended traditional Indian aesthetics with modern style, reflecting India's rich cultural heritage while also embracing global fashion trends.

In recent years, Bal has stepped back from the fashion world due to health challenges. In 2010, Rohit Bal experienced a cardiac arrest and had to undergo an angioplasty procedure to treat his heart condition.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by FDCI (@fdciofficial)

The Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) announced the news on their official Instagram account.

Gautam Singhania, Chairman and Managing Director of the Raymond group, posted on his X handle, "Heartbroken to say goodbye to an incredible friend. You brought so much light, laughter, and kindness into the lives of everyone around you. I’m grateful for every moment we shared, every laugh, every conversation. You’ll be missed beyond words, but your spirit will live on in all of us. Rest peacefully, my friend."

Story to be updated soon

Published on: Nov 01, 2024, 9:38 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement