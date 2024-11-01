Fashion designer Rohit Bal passes away at 63 after prolonged illness

Renowned designer Rohit Bal has passed away at the age of 63 on Friday. He has been dealing with a heart condition since last year.

Bal recently made a comeback to the fashion scene, showcasing his work at Lakme Fashion Week just a few weeks ago. He was known for his innovative designs that pushed boundaries and blended traditional Indian aesthetics with modern style, reflecting India's rich cultural heritage while also embracing global fashion trends.

In recent years, Bal has stepped back from the fashion world due to health challenges. In 2010, Rohit Bal experienced a cardiac arrest and had to undergo an angioplasty procedure to treat his heart condition.

The Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) announced the news on their official Instagram account.

— Gautam Singhania (@SinghaniaGautam) November 1, 2024

Gautam Singhania, Chairman and Managing Director of the Raymond group, posted on his X handle, "Heartbroken to say goodbye to an incredible friend. You brought so much light, laughter, and kindness into the lives of everyone around you. I’m grateful for every moment we shared, every laugh, every conversation. You’ll be missed beyond words, but your spirit will live on in all of us. Rest peacefully, my friend."

