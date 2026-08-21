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FCRA rules 2026 tighten foreign-fund compliance: 10 changes NGOs must know

FCRA rules 2026 tighten foreign-fund compliance: 10 changes NGOs must know

The FCRA Rules 2026 tighten compliance requirements for NGOs receiving foreign contributions, with greater scrutiny of fund utilisation, approved activities and geographical areas.

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Basudha Das
Basudha Das
  • Updated Aug 21, 2026 6:22 PM IST
FCRA rules 2026 tighten foreign-fund compliance: 10 changes NGOs must knowThe new rules impose restrictions on associations with foreign national key functionaries seeking FCRA registration or prior permission.

The Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Rules, 2026, notified on June 22, introduce tighter controls over how organisations receive, utilise and report foreign contributions. The changes increase the importance of purpose-specific registration, utilisation tracking, donor disclosure and governance-level accountability.

According to the RSM India Newsflash – “Key Developments under the Foreign Contribution Regulatory Framework in India”, the new Rules are already effective, while the proposed Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026 is yet to be enacted.

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1. New definition of ‘Key Functionary’

The Rules introduce a formal definition of Key Functionary, expanding the compliance focus beyond conventional directors or office bearers. The proposed Bill further includes directors, partners, trustees, office bearers and others exercising control over an organisation.

2. Tighter rules involving foreign nationals

Associations having foreign nationals as key functionaries face new restrictions relating to FCRA registration and prior permission, making governance structures an important compliance consideration.

3. Foreign funds linked to approved purposes

Organisations can utilise foreign contributions only for the activities for which approval has been granted, strengthening the link between registration and actual utilisation.

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4. Registration becomes purpose- and location-specific

Associations must identify their approved purposes and the States or Union Territories where they intend to operate. Existing registered associations have one year to provide these details through the newly introduced Form FC-6F. Changes in approved purposes or geographical areas will also require an application.

5. ₹10 lakh minimum utilisation threshold

For renewal or cancellation purposes, an association will be considered to have undertaken “reasonable activity” only if it has utilised at least ₹10 lakh of foreign contribution over the preceding two financial years towards its stated objectives, subject to prescribed conditions and exceptions.

6. 75% utilisation before subsequent instalments

Organisations receiving foreign contribution under prior permission must use at least 75% of the immediately preceding instalment before seeking release of the next instalment. The new Form FC-3BB also requires supporting certification and verification.

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7. Expanded annual-return disclosures

Form FC-4 now requires more granular reporting, including UDIN, ultimate donor details for donor-advised funds, activity-wise utilisation, project information, websites, social-media accounts and publication details.

8. More offences become compoundable

The compounding framework has been expanded to cover speculative investment and utilisation of foreign contribution for unapproved purposes or geographical areas. Several violations carry penalties linked to 30% of the amount involved or ₹1 lakh, whichever is higher.

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9. Registration cessation under proposed Bill

The proposed Bill introduces Section 14B, under which FCRA registration could cease upon expiry or non-renewal. Once registration has ceased, the organisation would not be entitled to receive or utilise foreign contribution unless the certificate is subsequently renewed.

10. New framework for foreign-funded assets

The Bill also proposes a comprehensive framework for provisional and permanent vesting, management, restoration and disposal of foreign contributions and assets through a Designated Authority.

Overall, the changes point towards a more granular FCRA compliance regime, requiring organisations to strengthen governance, maintain detailed utilisation records and ensure that foreign funding remains aligned with approved purposes and locations.

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ALSO READ: ₹1 crore foreign asset disclosure could cost 60% under FAST-DS: Check the math

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Basudha Das
Basudha Das

With over 16 years of experience in the newsroom, I am currently covering personal finance, banking, financial services, and insurance sector, bullion and metals, sports, and other trending topics. When not chasing interest rates and new-age investment tools, I like to follow and cover climate change trends and environment-friendly initiatives across the world. When not at work, I spend time learning Bharatnatyam from my guru, and baking from my daughter.

Published on: Aug 21, 2026 6:22 PM IST
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