FCRA rules 2026 tighten foreign-fund compliance: 10 changes NGOs must know

1. New definition of ‘Key Functionary’

The Rules introduce a formal definition of Key Functionary, expanding the compliance focus beyond conventional directors or office bearers. The proposed Bill further includes directors, partners, trustees, office bearers and others exercising control over an organisation.

2. Tighter rules involving foreign nationals

Associations having foreign nationals as key functionaries face new restrictions relating to FCRA registration and prior permission, making governance structures an important compliance consideration.

3. Foreign funds linked to approved purposes

Organisations can utilise foreign contributions only for the activities for which approval has been granted, strengthening the link between registration and actual utilisation.

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4. Registration becomes purpose- and location-specific

Associations must identify their approved purposes and the States or Union Territories where they intend to operate. Existing registered associations have one year to provide these details through the newly introduced Form FC-6F. Changes in approved purposes or geographical areas will also require an application.

5. ₹10 lakh minimum utilisation threshold

For renewal or cancellation purposes, an association will be considered to have undertaken “reasonable activity” only if it has utilised at least ₹10 lakh of foreign contribution over the preceding two financial years towards its stated objectives, subject to prescribed conditions and exceptions.

6. 75% utilisation before subsequent instalments

Organisations receiving foreign contribution under prior permission must use at least 75% of the immediately preceding instalment before seeking release of the next instalment. The new Form FC-3BB also requires supporting certification and verification.

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7. Expanded annual-return disclosures

Form FC-4 now requires more granular reporting, including UDIN, ultimate donor details for donor-advised funds, activity-wise utilisation, project information, websites, social-media accounts and publication details.

8. More offences become compoundable

The compounding framework has been expanded to cover speculative investment and utilisation of foreign contribution for unapproved purposes or geographical areas. Several violations carry penalties linked to 30% of the amount involved or ₹1 lakh, whichever is higher.

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9. Registration cessation under proposed Bill

The proposed Bill introduces Section 14B, under which FCRA registration could cease upon expiry or non-renewal. Once registration has ceased, the organisation would not be entitled to receive or utilise foreign contribution unless the certificate is subsequently renewed.

10. New framework for foreign-funded assets

The Bill also proposes a comprehensive framework for provisional and permanent vesting, management, restoration and disposal of foreign contributions and assets through a Designated Authority.

Overall, the changes point towards a more granular FCRA compliance regime, requiring organisations to strengthen governance, maintain detailed utilisation records and ensure that foreign funding remains aligned with approved purposes and locations.

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