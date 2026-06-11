Fed up with CAPTCHA? Ashwini Vaishnaw announces new IRCTC website by July 15

Frequent complaints about slow Tatkal bookings, endless CAPTCHA checks, and failed transactions may soon get some relief.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday announced that a new IRCTC website will be launched by July 15.

His announcement came after a student flagged concerns about the current booking process, particularly the CAPTCHA system.

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There has been criticism of the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) platform, which many passengers say struggles to handle the rush during Tatkal ticket bookings.

#WATCH | On students’ demand, Union Railway Minister announces new IRCTC website to be launched by 15th July pic.twitter.com/fjX6z6vyj1 — ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2026

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Tatkal booking woes

Tatkal tickets are meant for last-minute travel and open one day before the date of journey. Since seats are limited and allotted on a first-come, first-served basis, even minor delays can determine whether a passenger gets a confirmed ticket.

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However, users have repeatedly reported technical glitches during the booking process.

"This is unacceptable," one social media user wrote in April this year. The user said they logged in before 11 am to book a Tatkal sleeper ticket from New Delhi to Kanpur on the Prayagraj Express, but faced "continuous buffering at every step".

"Payment processed after long delay. End result: Ticket NOT booked, but money deducted," the user said, adding: "@IRCTC your system fails users every single day during Tatkal hours. Fix your servers or stop this misleading 'first come first serve' claim."

This is unacceptable.



Tried booking a Tatkal ticket (New Delhi → Kanpur, Prayagraj Express, Sleeper):



>Logged in before 11 AM



>Started booking exactly at 11:00 AM



>Continuous buffering at every step



>Payment processed after long delay



End result: Ticket NOT booked, but… — खुचरेंप (@khuchrep) April 17, 2026

'Booking a ticket is the first test'

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Another user, Anand, described IRCTC booking as an "emotional roller-coaster".

"First find a seat, then fight CAPTCHA, then wait for OTP, then make the payment," he wrote on X.

He added that passengers often assume a ticket is confirmed once money is deducted, only to receive the message: "Payment Success, Ticket Booking Failed."

"Meaning, the money is gone, you didn't get the ticket, and now you have to wait for the refund," Anand said.

Calling the process frustrating, he remarked: "Booking tickets on Indian Railways has now become the first test before the journey begins. Whoever books a ticket in Tatkal without any error, consider that he has won half the battles of life."