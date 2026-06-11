Sun Pharma sets record, payment dates for FY26 final dividend

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, the country's largest pharma company, on Thursday announced record and payment dates for the final dividend payment of Rs 5 per share for the financial year 2025-26 (FY26). It has fixed July 7, 2026, as the record date for determining the entitlement of shareholders to receive the dividend.

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The company noted that the payment of the said dividend, if approved by the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting (AGM), will be made on or before Friday, August 7, 2026.

The 34th AGM of the company is scheduled to be held on Friday, July 31, 2026, at 4:00 pm through Video Conferencing. "The Notice convening the AGM and the Annual Report for the financial year 2025–26 will be dispatched to shareholders in due course, in compliance with the relevant statutory requirements," it added.

"Shareholders are requested to ensure that their latest contact details (including email IDs and addresses) are updated with their Depository Participants (for shares in dematerialised form) or with the Company's Registrar and Transfer Agent – RTA (for shares in physical form), to facilitate timely delivery of the Annual Report, AGM Notice, and credit of dividend," Sun Pharma also said.

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Stock performance

Sun Pharma shares rose 0.65 per cent to close at Rs 1,798.80. At this level, the stock has climbed 4.56 per cent year-to-date (YTD).

Brokerage view & target price

"Sun delivered a moderate Q4 FY26 with revenue/adjusted PAT growing 13 per cent/11 per cent YoY, though EBITDA growth remained modest (+3 per cent YoY) with margins contracting 229bps YoY due to lower milestone income, weaker Lenalidomide contribution and higher investments across key markets. Growth continued to be driven by Global Innovative Medicines, whose revenue grew 20 per cent YoY, led by Illumya, Cequa and Winlevi. Domestic formulations sustained strong momentum, up 15 per cent YoY, fuelled by volume-led growth and new launches," JM Financial stated.

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"While the proposed Organon acquisition could further augment its speciality portfolio over the medium term, the stock has already run up 14 per cent since the announcement and now trades closer to +1SD of historical average valuations. Furthermore, till the merger gets consumed, Organon's performance is likely to be muted – as indicated by the recent results. This along with the near-term margin pressure on account of fresh investments in Sun's specialty portfolio leads us to downgrade the stock to ADD. We continue to value the stock at 30x FY28E EPS, yielding a slightly revised TP of Rs 2,011," the brokerage added.

Meanwhile, Choice Institutional Equities kept its 'Buy' rating, stating, "We marginally revise FY27E earnings estimate downwards by 1.1 per cent and continue to value the company at 25x FY28E EPS and maintain our TP to Rs 2,300."