'Financial and personal...': Shehzad Poonawalla again offers to quit BJP, says he will join private sector

He said the BJP had initially refused to accept his resignation and had asked him to reconsider.

"But after long and hard contemplation, I have arrived at a final decision that I would like to press for relieving me from my role as National Spokesperson and active primary membership of the BJP," Poonawalla wrote on X.

Resignation Letter.



With utmost humility, sense of affection & gratitude i have once again submitted my resignation letter to @BJP4India & Hon’ble Shri @NitinNabin ji & have requested that the same be accepted.



Eternally grateful for guidance, love, respect and platform that… pic.twitter.com/yUvyJiWNdX — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) August 17, 2026

‘Pressing Financial And Personal Circumstances’

Poonawalla said he had been forced to reinforce his earlier decision because of "the events of the last few days" involving certain individuals about whom he said he had already informed the party leadership.

Advertisement

He said his decision was not driven by any sense of hurt.

Poonawalla expressed gratitude and “highest regard” for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president Nitin Nabin, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP general secretary (organisation) BL Santosh.

He also thanked the BJP for the "platform and opportunities" given to him over the past five years.

'I Will Move Into The Private Sector'

Poonawalla reiterated that his decision was driven by "pressing emergency financial and personal circumstances".

"As stated earlier, due to pressing emergency financial and personal circumstances, I will move into the private sector," he said.

He added that he would continue to support Modi and the BJP's vision and work “wherever possible and in whatever format possible”.

Advertisement

Concluding his letter, Poonawalla wrote: "I am only leaving the Vyasvastha, not the Vyakiti or Vichar."

