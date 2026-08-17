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'Financial and personal...': Shehzad Poonawalla again offers to quit BJP, says he will join private sector

'Financial and personal...': Shehzad Poonawalla again offers to quit BJP, says he will join private sector

"I am only leaving the Vyasvastha, not the Vyakiti or Vichar," says Poonawala

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Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 17, 2026 1:38 PM IST
'Financial and personal...': Shehzad Poonawalla again offers to quit BJP, says he will join private sectorBJP's national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla

BJP's national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla has again submitted his resignation, saying pressing financial and personal circumstances have led him to seek relief from his party post and primary membership.

In a letter dated August 17 to BJP national president Nitin Nabin, Poonawalla said his latest letter was in continuation of his July 30 resignation offer, in which he had offered to quit all positions and primary membership of the party.

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He said the BJP had initially refused to accept his resignation and had asked him to reconsider.

"But after long and hard contemplation, I have arrived at a final decision that I would like to press for relieving me from my role as National Spokesperson and active primary membership of the BJP," Poonawalla wrote on X.

‘Pressing Financial And Personal Circumstances’

Poonawalla said he had been forced to reinforce his earlier decision because of "the events of the last few days" involving certain individuals about whom he said he had already informed the party leadership.

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He said his decision was not driven by any sense of hurt.

Poonawalla expressed gratitude and “highest regard” for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president Nitin Nabin, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP general secretary (organisation) BL Santosh.

He also thanked the BJP for the "platform and opportunities" given to him over the past five years.

'I Will Move Into The Private Sector'

Poonawalla reiterated that his decision was driven by "pressing emergency financial and personal circumstances".

"As stated earlier, due to pressing emergency financial and personal circumstances, I will move into the private sector," he said.

He added that he would continue to support Modi and the BJP's vision and work “wherever possible and in whatever format possible”.

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Concluding his letter, Poonawalla wrote: "I am only leaving the Vyasvastha, not the Vyakiti or Vichar."

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Published on: Aug 17, 2026 1:38 PM IST
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