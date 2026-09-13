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Will the Tata companies with interest in Tata Sons be impacted on Tuesday and how?

Will the Tata companies with interest in Tata Sons be impacted on Tuesday and how?

A listing will not only provide the holding company of the conglomerate flexibility to raise funds, it will also provide much needed funds for the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, which holds over 18% stake in Tata Sons.

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Nachiket Kelkar
Nachiket Kelkar
  • Updated Sep 13, 2026 12:52 PM IST
Will the Tata companies with interest in Tata Sons be impacted on Tuesday and how?The potential listing of Tata Sons will have wide ranging implications on the holding company and in turn the wider Tata Group.

To list or not to list, that has been the biggest question ahead of Tata Sons for some time. Now, the Reserve Bank of India finally seems to have drawn a line on the issue. The rejection of Tata Sons application to surrender its core investment company registration means the holding company of the aviation to semiconductor conglomerate will have no option, but to go public.

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In 2022, RBI had released a list of upper-layer non-bank finance companies. This list included Tata Sons as a core investment company (CIC). In June 2026, the central bank released a new principle-based framework for NBFC classification, replacing the earlier parametric methodology used for determining upper layer NBFCs. A revised upper layer NBFC list based on the new framework on August 6 retained Tata Sons in the list.

The RBI stated at the time that Tata Sons’ inclusion “is without prejudice to the outcome of its application for de-registration, which is under examination.”

The Reserve Bank has now sent a letter to Tata Sons rejecting its application to deregister as a core investment company.

Why this matters

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According to RBI regulations, all NBFCs classified as upper layer have to mandatorily list on stock exchanges. Tata Sons was the only unlisted entity remaining in the list, and it had hoped that the RBI will consider its deregistration request and it would get to remain private.

The potential listing of Tata Sons will have wide ranging implications on the holding company and in turn the wider Tata Group. Crucially, this will open the doors for the Shapoorji Pallonji Group to sell its stake in Tata Sons. The group has been in need of funds, and sees the little over 18% stake that it holds in Tata Sons as a key to unlocking much needed liquidity.

The SP Group has been batting for a listing for Tata Sons for some time. "A publicly listed holding company strengthens board accountability, broadens the investor base, and secures long­term value for all stakeholders," Shapoorji Pallonji Mistry said earlier this year.

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There have been others who have favoured a listing of Tata Sons.

Shriram Subramanian, managing director and founder of corporate governance firm InGovern Research Services, wrote a letter to the directors of seven listed Tata Group companies stating it was the fiduciary responsibility of the board to articulate their views on the Tata Sons listing.

Subramanian has argued that a listing is not merely a matter of choice or investor preference; it is the logical consequence of the company’s scale, systemic significance, and continuing influence over a large public shareholder universe.

To be sure, the RBI’s decision to reject Tata Sons application shouldn’t come as a surprise. The central bank has been indirectly hinting at it for some time. Speaking with reporters in a post monetary policy committee briefing in May, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra had said that “everyone knows as to which NBFC is in upper layer, which is in middle and which is at the base layer. All those who meet the criteria, will continue.”

Listing Pros and Cons

As per the new norms, the upper layer shall consist of NBFCs having asset size of Rs 1 lakh crore and above as per the latest audited balance sheet for the financial year. Tata Sons’ standalone asset size stood at around Rs 2 lakh crore in financial year 2026.

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Subramanian said that there was no ground on which the RBI couldn’t have rejected the application. In his opinion, a listing will provide Tata Sons management liquidity and flexibility to raise capital.

But, there has also been a concern among some that a listing will open the doors for external shareholders to board Tata Sons. How that pans out now will be interesting to watch.

Importantly, this major development is happening at a time Tata Sons is on the look-out for a new chairman, after Natarajan Chandrasekaran announced last month that he would step down as the chairman at the end of his current term in February 2027.

For Noel Tata, the chairman of Tata Trusts, and whoever is eventually appointed to helm Tata Sons, a listing and its fallout, will be a major challenge they will now have to overcome.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nachiket Kelkar
Nachiket Kelkar

Associate editor at Business Today. Nachiket Kelkar has experience of more than two decades as a business journalist covering financial markets and corporate developments. Currently, my focus is on tracking the ups and downs of the equity market and the major news and regulatory developments shaping them. I also have an eye on interest rate movements; major decisions by the Reserve Bank, putting them in the perspective of the consumer; and how the banking industry is evolving amid new opportunities and challenges in an ever globalised and uncertain world economy. Previously, I have had stints with various print and digital media publications like The Week, Hindustan Times and moneycontrol.com among others. When not chasing stories, you may find me travelling, clicking pictures or trainspotting. 

Published on: Sep 13, 2026 7:29 AM IST
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