FIR against Rahul Gandhi after BJP accuses him of assault, incitement

The Delhi Police has filed an FIR against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi based on a complaint filed by BJP MP Hemang Joshi. The FIR includes multiple sections of the BNS, accusing Gandhi of "physical assault and incitement" during a scuffle in the Parliament premises.

Earlier in the day, BJP MPs Anurag Singh Thakur, along with fellow MPs Bansuri Swaraj and Hemang Joshi, lodged a complaint against Gandhi at Parliament Street Police Station under Sections 109, 115, 117, 125, 131 and 351 for injuring BJP MPs by pushing them.

The Delhi Police filed a case but removed section 109 (attempt to murder). All other sections are the same as given in the complaint.

BJP MP from Nagaland S Phangnon Konyak alleged that Rahul Gandhi came in her "close proximity" and shouted at her during a protest outside the Parliament's Makar Dwar which made her feel "extremely uncomfortable". "My dignity and self-esteem have been deeply hurt by LoP Shri Rahul Gandhi ji," she said in a communication to Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar.

The BJP cited Konyak's allegation and injuries to its two other MPs as it alleged that Gandhi pushed and shoved its members and indulged in "indecent" conduct during the incident, even as the Congress rejected the charges and Gandhi said that it was the ruling party MPs who "stopped, threatened and intimidated" him.

Several NDA MPs criticised Gandhi for his "misbehaviour" and sought action against him. Supporting the Nagaland MP's claim in the Upper House, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju alleged the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha had pushed her and charged physically while entering Parliament during morning hours.

Leader of the house and BJP president JP Nadda slammed the Congress leader's conduct as "an act of physical and mental harassment". The allegation was, however, countered by DMK member Tiruchi Siva who said that nothing as claimed by treasury bench members took place.

"Today while protesting, it was a peaceful protest. I was standing outside just below the staircase of Makar Dwar. Something happened to me for which I feel really disheartened. Leader of the opposition of Lok Sabha Shri Rahul Gandhi ji came very close proximity of me. I really felt very uncomfortable and he started shouting at me which I felt is very unbecoming of a leader of the opposition,” Konyak said.

She was speaking amid protests by opposition members who were demanding an apology from Union Home Minister Amit Shah, alleging his remarks on Tuesday were an insult to B R Ambedkar, the architect of the Constitution. "His (Gandhi's) action was really bad and I feel disheartened and no lady member, let alone me, an ST member from Nagaland should not be made to feel like this. So I seek your protection for this letter for which I have already shared notice to you," Konyak said.

