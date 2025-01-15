Fire breaks out at Bio-Innovation Centre in Bengaluru; losses amount to Rs 110 cr

A major fire erupted at a laboratory within the Bangalore BioInnovation Center (BBC) early Tuesday morning, January 14. The blaze, which started at approximately 4:35 AM, was reportedly caused by the improper handling of flammable solvents, resulting in extensive damage to the facility.

Despite previous warnings issued to all firms operating within the BBC regarding the safe storage and use of flammable chemicals, the incident has raised concerns about safety protocols. A separate open storage area had been designated for such materials.

The fire predominantly affected the second floor of the building, which had recently been renovated to accommodate a larger number of startups. Reports indicate that the second floor was completely gutted, while the first and ground floors also sustained significant damage due to interconnected heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) lines. Key facilities impacted include the Bangalore BioBank, Cleanroom facility, Flowcytometry, and HVAC units.

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge expressed his dismay over the incident on social media platform X, stating, “It is heartbreaking to witness years of hard work and dedication by our entrepreneurs reduced to ashes. I want to reassure them that the government stands firmly by their side and will do everything we can to support them in rebuilding and bouncing back.” He also extended his gratitude to the Fire & Emergency Services for their prompt response.

The fire has had a devastating impact on several startups located on the affected floor, with preliminary estimates suggesting losses could range from ₹80 crore to ₹110 crore. Notable companies impacted include Fermbox, Phyxx 44, Ajitha Prodrug, Galore Tx, Ikesia, and Immunitas, among others. Many startups reported severe damage to specialized equipment and intellectual property.

The estimated damage to BBC properties stands at around ₹42 crore. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported, and the fire department managed to contain the blaze within approximately 2.5 hours. A detailed assessment report from the Fire Department is currently pending.

The BBC, a government initiative located in Electronic City, Bengaluru, serves as a hub for bio-innovation and entrepreneurship, making this incident particularly concerning for the local startup ecosystem.