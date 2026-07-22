Fire breaks out in Karol Bagh building housing PG, shoe unit; two students rescued

A fire broke out in a building under the jurisdiction of Delhi Police's Karol Bagh police station on Wednesday.

The upper floor of the building was being used as a PG accommodation, while a small leather shoe manufacturing unit was operating on the ground floor, according to news agency ANI.

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Two students staying in the PG were safely rescued after the fire broke out. Five fire tenders were rushed to the spot and were engaged in firefighting operations to contain the blaze.

Police personnel, including senior officers, also reached the site. Authorities said necessary safety and traffic arrangements had been put in place, while the situation was being closely monitored in coordination with the Fire Department.