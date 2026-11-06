Fire erupts in four coaches of Karmabhoomi express in Punjab's Rajpura, no casualties reported

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Following the incident, the train was stopped and passengers were evacuated from the affected coaches. Railway officials and emergency personnel reached the location to assess the situation and bring the fire under control. The timely response helped prevent any reported loss of life.

#WATCH | Rajpura, Punjab: Fire breaks out in 4 coaches of Karmabhumi Express in the Ambala division; no casualties reported Northern Railway CPRO Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay stated that the train stopped safely after its safety system was triggered near Sarai Banjara station. The fire is being brought under control; senior officials are on-site, and no injuries have been reported. — ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2026

Northern Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay confirmed the incident and said the train’s safety system was activated, allowing it to stop safely.

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“Information was received regarding a fire in four coaches of the 12508 Karmabhoomi Express, which travels from Amritsar to New Jalpaiguri, near Sarai Banjara station in the Ambala division. The safety system was activated in time, allowing the train to be stopped safely. Efforts are underway to control the fire,” he said.

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Patiala Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Aggarwal also confirmed that the district administration had received information about the incident. Preliminary reports suggested that the fire may have originated in the pantry area before spreading to other coaches. However, the exact point of origin has not yet been officially established.

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A possible short circuit has been cited as one of the suspected causes, but the reason for the fire remains unconfirmed. Further investigation is expected to establish how the blaze started and whether any technical fault contributed to the incident.

Railway authorities are assessing the damage to the affected coaches and coordinating with emergency services. Further details regarding the extent of the damage and the impact on train operations are awaited.