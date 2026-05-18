First picture of India's bullet train is out. Here's what we know

A picture of India's first proposed bullet train has been put on display at Gate Number 4 of the Ministry of Railways, news agency ANI reported on Monday. The country's first bullet train will connect Mumbai to Ahmedabad.

All About India's First Bullet Train Project

The train will run on the 508-km Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail corridor. The project is being developed with technical and financial assistance from Japan. Designed to operate at speeds of up to 320 kmph, the corridor aims to drastically cut travel time between Maharashtra and Gujarat while linking major commercial and industrial centres in western India.

Advertisement

The route will begin from Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai and pass through Thane, Virar, Boisar, Vapi, Bilimora, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand, and Ahmedabad before terminating at Sabarmati.

With limited stops at Surat, Vadodara, and Ahmedabad, the journey is expected to take around 2 hours and 7 minutes, significantly faster than existing train or road travel.

Indian Railways says the corridor will also provide high-speed connectivity to industrial hubs such as Boisar, Bharuch, and Ankleshwar, as well as the upcoming Vadhvan Port through Boisar station.

Bullet Train Project: Progress So Far

In February 2026, the Railway Ministry said the entire 1,389.5 hectares of land required for the project had been acquired and all statutory clearances obtained. "The delay in land acquisition in the State of Maharashtra has impacted the project till 2021. The land acquisition picked up in 2022 in Maharashtra," the ministry said.

Advertisement

Construction has since advanced across multiple sections of the corridor. Out of the planned 12 stations, foundation work has been completed at eight stations - Vapi, Bilimora, Surat, Bharuch, Anand, Vadodara, Ahmedabad and Sabarmati. In Maharashtra, work is underway at Thane, Virar, and Boisar, while excavation at the underground BKC station is nearing completion.

The project has also crossed several engineering milestones. Seventeen river bridges have been completed, while work is in advanced stages on major bridges across the Narmada, Mahi, Tapti, and Sabarmati rivers. Work on depots at Thane, Surat, and Sabarmati is also progressing.

One of the most technically challenging sections of the corridor is the 21-km under-sea tunnel stretch in Maharashtra. The Railway Ministry said construction has already begun and 4.8 km of tunnel between Ghansoli and Shilphata has been completed.

Advertisement

As part of the Make in India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiatives, Indian Railways is also pushing indigenous manufacturing of high-speed rail systems. The ministry said the Integral Coach Factory, along with Bharat Earth Movers Limited, is designing and manufacturing high-speed train sets with a design speed of 280 kmph.

The Railway Ministry has also said ticket prices for the bullet train are proposed to remain competitive.