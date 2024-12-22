‘First unblock me on Instagram...’: Social media block snowballs into a fight between AP Dhillon & Diljit Dosanjh 

A simmering tension between Punjabi stars AP Dhillon and Diljit Dosanjh has exploded into public view, igniting a social media frenzy. During a concert in Chandigarh, Dhillon stunned fans by accusing Diljit of blocking him on Instagram, responding to Diljit’s recent comment at a show where he referred to Dhillon as one of his “brothers” and wished him success on his tour.

“First unblock me on Instagram, and then talk to me,” Dhillon declared on stage, leaving the crowd in shock. The comment quickly went viral, fueling speculation about the rift between the two artists.

Dhillon later took to Instagram Stories, writing, “I wasn’t planning on saying shit knowing everyone will hate on me anyways, but at least we know what’s real and what’s not.”

Diljit fired back with his own Instagram Story, posting a screenshot of Dhillon’s account and denying the accusation. “I never unblocked you because I never blocked you,” he wrote, adding, “My issues can be with governments, not artists.”

The feud appeared to escalate earlier when Dhillon shared an Instagram post featuring Jazzy B and Yo Yo Honey Singh after a New Delhi performance. Captioned “Punjabis were always here,” it seemed like a direct jab at Diljit’s iconic phrase, “Punjabi aa gaye oye.”

Despite the drama, Dhillon acknowledged the backlash he expected for addressing the issue on stage but insisted he needed to speak his truth. Meanwhile, Diljit, busy navigating government restrictions during his India tour, continues to perform for packed audiences, brushing off the controversy.