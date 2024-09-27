AP Dhillon announces 3-city India tour amid buzz around Coldplay, Diljit's concerts; Check dates & more

Punjabi music sensation AP Dhillon is set to make a much-anticipated return to India with the announcement of his three-city tour, coinciding with the release of his latest EP, ‘The Brownprint.’

The tickets will go live on Sunday, September 29, 2024, only on Paytm's ticketing app insider.in.

This marks Dhillon’s second tour in India, following his incredibly successful run in 2021, which boasted sold-out performances and enthusiastic crowds.

The upcoming tour will kick off in Mumbai on December 7, with additional performances planned in New Delhi on December 14 and Chandigarh on December 21. Fans will also see a special appearance by Shinda Kahlon, Dhillon's long-time collaborator.

Expressing his excitement, Dhillon stated, "I'm incredibly excited to be returning to India for my tour. The love and support I've received from Indian fans has been overwhelming. I can't wait to reconnect with them and share the energy of ‘The Brownprint’ live."

Promoted and produced by White Fox India, a prominent live events company known for its track record of bringing international artists to Indian audiences, the tour is expected to deliver a memorable experience.

The tour will feature a 360-degree concert stage design—an industry first in India—promising an immersive experience for all attendees. This innovative setup is expected to encourage audience interaction, fostering a closer connection between Dhillon and his fans.

Concertgoers can look forward to a dynamic setlist, including Dhillon’s popular tracks such as ‘Brown Munde,’ ‘Excuses,’ ‘Insane,’ and ‘With You,’ alongside new releases from ‘The Brownprint,’ like ‘Bora Bora’ and ‘Old Money.’

Tickets for the concert will go on sale September 29 at 12 noon on Insider.in, with prices ranging from Rs 1,999 to Rs 19,999, available in Silver and Gold categories.

The announcement comes shortly after Dhillon's global deal with Republic Records and the release of ‘The Brownprint,’ a star-studded EP featuring notable artists like Bollywood icons Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt, rap star Gunna, Afrobeats sensation Ayra Starr, and Punjabi legend Jazzy B.

