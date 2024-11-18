'Aap youth ko...': Pop sensation Diljit Dosanjh challenges authorities to ban liquor in India

Pop sensation Diljit Dosanjh yet again attacked the Congress-led Telangana government while performing in Gujarat's Ahmedabad as part of his Dil-Luminati tour. Ahead of his concert in Telangana, the Revanth Reddy government sent the singer a notice asking him to not sing songs about alcohol and drugs.

Addressing fans in Ahmedabad, Dosanjh said that the "good news" is that he did not receive any notices on what songs to perform from the Gujarat government. He added that he would not sing any songs about alcohol in Ahmedabad as Gujarat is a dry state.

He added that it is very easy to tweak songs for him since he does not drink. Diljit Dosanjh, known for songs like Do You Know and Udta Punjab's Ikk Kudi, also took aim at Bollywood actors who endorse alcohol.

He said: "Today also I won't sing such songs. It's very easy for me to tweak the songs. But Bollywood actors advertise alcohol, Diljit Dosanjh does not. Aap mujhe chedo mat. Main jahan jata hoon chup karke apna programme karta hoon, chala jata hoon. Aap kyu chedh rahe ho mujhe?"

He mentioned that he will stop singing songs on alcohol once there is a nationwide ban on it. He even said that alcohol is a big source of revenue for the government and that wine shops were open even during the COVID pandemic.

“Jitni bhi states hai humare yaha, agar woh saari apne aap ko dry state ghoshith kardeti hai, agle hi din Diljit Dosanjh apni life mein kabhi sharab pe gaana nahi gayega. Main pran karta hoon. Hosakta yeh? Bohut bada revenue hai yeh. Corona mein sab bandh hogaya tha, theke bandh nahi hue the. Kya baatein kar rahe ho aap? Aap youth ko fuddu nahi bana sakte."

Before giving a special offer to the authorities, Dosanjh said that he also sings many devotional songs but nobody talks about them. He urged the authorities to declare a dry day wherever he performs and he will comply with it happily.

He further repeated it is easy for him to tweak songs and ensure that the feel of the song is not lost because of it. The Telangana government not only asked the Do You Know singer to not sing songs on alcohol or drugs but also asked him to not use children during his show.

The notice furthermore said that loud sounds and flashing lights during the concert are harmful to the children. Dosanjh, however, managed to bypass the directive during his Hyderabad concert as he tweaked the lyrics of his songs.