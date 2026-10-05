FLY91 spreads its wings, goes for largest regional expansion since launch

The addition of higher frequencies, improved network connectivity, and increased aircraft utilisation, all of which contribute to stronger operating economics while offering customers greater travel choice and convenience.

This comes on the heels of FLY91's recent 40-aircraft order, the single largest order ever by any regional airline globally, reinforcing the airline's long-term commitment to regional aviation and its confidence in the growing demand for direct air connectivity between India's emerging cities and regional centres.

A key highlight of the winter schedule is the strengthening of connectivity to Tirupati, which joined the FLY91 network last month as the airline's 13th destination. It also commences operations from Navi Mumbai, which will become FLY91's 14th destination.

The airline will connect Navi Mumbai with key destinations across its network, including Sindhudurg, Jalgaon, Goa (GOX) and Agatti in Lakshadweep, creating new travel opportunities and providing passengers with access to India's newest aviation gateway.

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"We are significantly strengthening connectivity to Tirupati in response to robust passenger demand. As our network grows, we are able to improve aircraft utilisation, enhance connectivity options for passengers and realise stronger operating efficiencies," said Manoj Chacko, Founder, Managing Director and CEO, FLY91.

With the introduction of Navi Mumbai, FLY91's network will span 14 destinations across India. Tickets across the expanded winter schedule are now open for sale.