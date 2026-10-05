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FLY91 spreads its wings, goes for largest regional expansion since launch

FLY91 spreads its wings, goes for largest regional expansion since launch

Commences operations from Navi Mumbai airport; Expands to 14 destinations with 26% jump in weekly flights for its winter schedule starting end of October.

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Richa Sharma
Richa Sharma
  • Updated Oct 5, 2026 2:27 PM IST
FLY91 spreads its wings, goes for largest regional expansion since launchWith the introduction of Navi Mumbai, FLY91's network will span 14 destinations across India.

Pure-play regional airline FLY91 is going for the largest network expansion since launch during its Winter Schedule 2026-27 starting October end, marking a major expansion of its regional network following the induction of its sixth ATR aircraft.

The expanded schedule will see FLY91 increase weekly flights by more than 26% from 280 to 354, while growing its network to 14 destinations with the introduction of Navi Mumbai and significantly enhanced connectivity to Tirupati.

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The addition of higher frequencies, improved network connectivity, and increased aircraft utilisation, all of which contribute to stronger operating economics while offering customers greater travel choice and convenience.

This comes on the heels of FLY91's recent 40-aircraft order, the single largest order ever by any regional airline globally, reinforcing the airline's long-term commitment to regional aviation and its confidence in the growing demand for direct air connectivity between India's emerging cities and regional centres.

A key highlight of the winter schedule is the strengthening of connectivity to Tirupati, which joined the FLY91 network last month as the airline's 13th destination. It also commences operations from Navi Mumbai, which will become FLY91's 14th destination.

The airline will connect Navi Mumbai with key destinations across its network, including Sindhudurg, Jalgaon, Goa (GOX) and Agatti in Lakshadweep, creating new travel opportunities and providing passengers with access to India's newest aviation gateway.

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"We are significantly strengthening connectivity to Tirupati in response to robust passenger demand. As our network grows, we are able to improve aircraft utilisation, enhance connectivity options for passengers and realise stronger operating efficiencies," said Manoj Chacko, Founder, Managing Director and CEO, FLY91.

With the introduction of Navi Mumbai, FLY91's network will span 14 destinations across India. Tickets across the expanded winter schedule are now open for sale.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Richa Sharma
Richa Sharma

A journalist with over two decades of reporting experience in infrastructure, environment, policy, and politics. My media journey took me to various newsrooms — wire services, newspapers, and digital platforms — covering the intersection of different sectors in India's sustainable growth story. Covering India's infrastructure boom as it walks towards becoming a developed economy by 2047, with Highways, Aviation, Railways and Power sector being key building blocks in this growth story. Closely tracking the net-zero journey of India Inc. from regulatory, energy transition, circularity, and ESG perspectives. For feedback and ideas, connect on X at @richajourno.

Published on: Oct 5, 2026 2:27 PM IST
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