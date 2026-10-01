Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra, S12+ launched with Dimensity 9500, 120Hz AMOLED displays and S Pen

Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra: Display, cameras and features

The Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra gets a 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with 2,960x1,848-pixel resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen can reach 1,600 nits peak brightness and features Samsung’s Seamless Vision Booster, which adjusts brightness and contrast according to the surroundings. The tablet is 5.1mm thick and weighs 692g in the Wi-Fi configuration.

It runs on the Dimensity 9500 chipset and is available with up to 16GB RAM and 1TB storage, with microSD support for up to 2TB. The India-listed Wi-Fi model has 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. For cameras, it has a 13-megapixel primary rear camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide rear camera, and a 12-megapixel front camera, with 4K video recording at 60fps.

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The Ultra packs an 11,600mAh battery with Super Fast Charging 2.0 and up to 23 hours of video playback. It supports Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0 and 5G. Other features include four speakers with four-channel Spatial Audio, an in-display fingerprint sensor, IP68 protection and an in-box S Pen. Galaxy AI features include Now Nudge, Dynamic AI Agents, Note Assist, Creative Studio, Ask anything and Automated App Action. Samsung promises up to seven OS upgrades and security updates until September 30, 2033.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S12+: Display, cameras and features

The Galaxy Tab S12+ features a 12.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with 2,800x1,752-pixel resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1,600 nits peak brightness. It is 5.3mm thick and weighs 553g for the Wi-Fi model.

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The S12+ uses the same Dimensity 9500 chipset and comes with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage. The India-listed model has 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, with microSD support up to 2TB. It gets a 13-megapixel rear camera and a 12-megapixel front camera, with 4K recording at 60fps.

The tablet houses a 10,600mAh battery with Super Fast Charging 2.0 and up to 21 hours of video playback. It supports Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 6.0, while 5G variants are also available. It also includes quad speakers, four-channel Spatial Audio, an in-display fingerprint sensor, IP68 protection, and an in-box S Pen. The package also includes Galaxy AI features and support for apps such as Photoshop, Notability, Goodnotes, LumaFusion, Notion, and Clip Studio Paint.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra, S12+ price and India availability

The Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra starts at GBP 1,399 internationally, roughly ₹1.77 lakh, while the Galaxy Tab S12+ starts at GBP 1,199, approximately ₹1.52 lakh. In India, the Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra Wi-Fi model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage is listed at ₹1,49,999, while the Galaxy Tab S12+ Wi-Fi model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage is listed at ₹1,29,999.

Both tablets are offered in Grey and Silver. They also support accessories including the Pro Keyboard, Book Cover Keyboard Slim and Book Cover. The S12 Ultra measures 208.5 x 326.3 x 5.1mm, while the S12+ measures 187.8 x 289.5 x 5.3mm.