Flying to India? New e-arrival card replaces paper forms for foreign flyers entering India

Foreign nationals heading to India can now expect a quicker and smoother immigration process, thanks to the new mandatory e-arrival card system that replaces the traditional paper disembarkation form.

Effective from October 1, the digital process must be completed online via the India Bureau of Immigration website between 72 hours and 24 hours before the flight. The online form asks for basic information like passport number, nationality, purpose of visit, Indian address, and contact details — no document uploads or fees required.

An Emirates advisory noted that passengers who skip this step may face longer immigration queues on arrival.

This move, part of a broader push by Indian authorities, aims to ease congestion at major airports by giving immigration officers access to traveller data ahead of time.

Who needs to fill it out

All non-Indian nationals travelling to India.

Indian citizens and OCI cardholders are exempt.

Submission is free of charge and mandatory.

Industry experts say the e-arrival card marks a significant step in making India’s airports more traveller-friendly.