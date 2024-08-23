‘Following up with priority, hope for early resolution’: MEA on seizure of Guru Granth Sahib copies by Qatar

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on August 23 said that it is in touch with the Qatar government over reports of Guru Granth Sahib being seized by the local authorities.

“We have seen reports regarding the Guru Granth Sahib seized by the Qatari authorities and the demand of their release by the Sikh community. The government has already taken up the matter with the Qatar side and our embassy has kept the Sikh community in Doha abreast of developments in this regard,” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal told media.

It is important to note that two swaroops of Guru Granth Sahib were taken by Qatar authorities from two individuals/groups, who were charged for running a religious establishment without the approval of the Government of Qatar. Our Embassy rendered all possible assistance within the ambit of local laws and regulations, the MEA said in its statement.

“We continue to follow up the matter with Qatar authorities with high priority and hope for early resolution,” said Jaiswal.

Harsimrat Kaur Badal, former Union Cabinet Minister of Food Processing and the current MP from Bathinda, said that she has written to External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar, requesting to take up the issue of the release of two ‘swaroops’ of Sri Guru Granth Sahib from police custody in Qatar.

“Informed him that the Sikh ‘sangat’ of Qatar was in shock and anguished that the Sri Guru Granth Sahib ji, which is regarded as the living Guru by the community, had been made a case property. While appealing to him to intervene in the matter urgently, also requested the minister to take up the issue of allowing Sikhs of Qatar to establish their own Gurdwaras so they could practice their religion freely,” Badal wrote on X (formally twitter).